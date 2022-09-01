Read full article on original website
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 29-Sept 4)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Braves superstar hosts inaugural charity event at TopGolf Atlanta to raise money for veterans. On Monday night, Riley hosted the inaugural "Driving for Veterans" charity fundraiser at TopGolf Midtown, where Riley and his wife Anna raised money to benefit Team Red, White & Blue. Riley was joined by his teammates, local celebrities and military veterans in a golf competition for a night of fun and family.
After deadly year on Georgia waterways, officials offer ways to stay safe this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — It has been a particularly deadly year on Central Georgia's lakes and rivers, and we're headed into the last big holiday weekend of the summer. Georgia saw 3 drownings, 13 BUIs (boating under the influence), and several other boating incidents last Labor Day. This year alone,...
Atlanta groups gathering water to send to Mississippi amid crisis
ATLANTA — As the state of Mississippi continues to grapple with a water crisis, multiple local organizations are taking steps to help assist those in the state. Love Like Water Inc. - based out of Kennesaw - is hoping to raise $10,000 to help the residents of Jackson, where roughly 150,000 residents are without safe water.
AAA predicts more Central Georgians traveling this Labor Day weekend
MACON, Ga. — Get ready to see a lot more traffic as Labor Day Weekend starts Thursday. AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters says that nationwide, they predict travel will be up by 10% from last year. She says most of these people will be traveling by car, like Alan Collier.
Updated COVID-19 booster shots may be available soon in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Soon, you'll be able to get a new COVID-19 booster, but this one is a little different. It specifically targets the Omicron variant. The CDC signed off on the new shots. Here is how this round of vaccines will work. Mercer Professor David Oedel's been vaccinated...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
A closer look at Georgia's tightest US House race
MACON, Ga. — All eyes are on Georgia's Congressional District 2 race which has been called the state's most highly contested U.S. House races this year. The district stretches from Macon to Columbus and all the way down to the south Georgia line. Representative Sanford Bishop has held the...
Georgia Department of Transportation to suspend interstate lane closings for Labor Day
MACON, Ga. — As we move into the Labor Day weekend, a big weekend for travel, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) says they will suspend lane closings on interstates and state routes across Georgia to help you get to your destination more easily. GDOT predicts Friday will be...
Family of Brianna Grier says daughter would be alive today if Hancock County implemented new law
State legislators praised several laws aimed at helping Georgia respond to mental health this year. One of them was the "Co-Responder law "that took effect July 1, encouraging law enforcement to team up with mental health counselors, but two months later, most counties have yet to create one of these co-responder teams.
Georgia medical marijuana production at a standstill
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — This time last year, there were hopes that medical cannabis production and distribution offices would be opening in several spots in Central Georgia and around the state, like the one on Central State Hospital grounds in Milledgeville. Since then, complaints about the selection process and legal...
Georgia State Patrol comes in 4th place in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
GEORGIA, USA — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest when voting was still open. Georgia law enforcement came in 4th place in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. The voting competition is held through the American...
Stacey Abrams, Ben Crump to talk mental health with family of woman killed in fall from deputy cruiser
SPARTA, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp's opponent Stacey Abrams is set to join civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Brianna Grier at a screening for his Netflix documentary. Before the showing, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams will have a discussion with the Griers about the...
Republican leaders and GOP candidates gather for 8th annual fish fry
PERRY, Ga. — The 8th annual fish fry held Saturday at the Georgia National fairgrounds rounded up Republican leaders and members from the community. Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, U.S. senate candidate Herschel Walker, and other candidates for the November election were present at the event. Other attendees include Burt...
