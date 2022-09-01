Read full article on original website
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
HS football roundup: Holland Patent cruises to win with first-half offensive explosion
Syracuse, N.Y. — Holland Patent put up 44 points in the first half of Saturday’s matchup with Herkimer and never looked back. The Golden Knights defeated the Magicians 51-7 in a non-league contest in Holland Patent.
Henninger football powered by offensive trio to victory over Nottingham in ‘city rivalry’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Henninger trio of Hunter Kirnie, Sean Hunt and Nishawn Everson powered the Black Knights to a 52-32 victory over Nottingham in Saturday’s non-league matchup of Syracuse teams. “It was really exciting to get this win right out of the gate, especially with-it being Week...
C-NS ground game propels football team to road win over Horseheads (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y — Reigning Section III Class AA champions Cicero-North Syracuse’s rushing attack was on full display in its season-opening victory over non-conference foe Horseheads on Friday. The Northstars defeated the Section IV Blue Raiders 35-14 in Horseheads.
Skaneateles girls soccer defeats Westhill for first time in over 15 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Skaneateles girls soccer team on Saturday claimed its first victory over Westhill in more than 15 years. Senior forward Maddy Ramsgard and sophomore forward Paige Willard each scored a goal as the Lakers blanked Westhill 2-0 in the non-league Class B matchup.
