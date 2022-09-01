ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Juicy Marbles’ Plant-Based Filet Mignons Don’t Taste Like Steak and That’s Okay

By Evan Bleier, @itishowitis
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48P2qS_0hdqesbh00
Juicy Marbles' filets aren't real steaks but they still have some sizzle. Juicy Marbles

The saying goes: If it looks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it’s probably a duck. Well, the four-ounce filet mignon from Slovenian brand Juicy Marbles looks like a steak, even cooks like a steak but, well, it’s a 100% plant-based. So, where does that leave us?

Made from water, soy protein concentrate, wheat protein isolate, sunflower oil, natural flavors, beetroot powder, kappa carrageenan, methylcellulose, salt, yeast extract, iron and B12, Juicy Marbles’ steaks are engineered to develop a crust and marble just like actual meat during the cooking process to end up with a final shape, texture and taste that approximates a real-deal French filet.

Neither printed nor grown in a lab, the plant-based “meat” that Juicy Marbles produces comes from what the brand describes as its patent-pending “Meat-o-Matic 9000.” The 9000 version of the Meat-o-Matic has likely undergone some changes since Juicy Marbles first made “meat” with its prototype machine considering what the brand paid for that first device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1Akr_0hdqesbh00
Juicy Marbles has had no problem charging $2.50 per ounce for plant-based steak. Juicy Marbles

“Two of my cofounders paid a guy here in Slovenia a six-pack of beer to develop the first prototype that made the initial protein that got us the investment,” co-founder Vladimir Mićković tells InsideHook. “That started it all. It was very, very scrappy and fun.”

Scrappy and fun are apt words to use to describe Juicy Marbles, which was founded by a team of meat-eaters and vegans in the midst of the pandemic last year and was almost named Chunky Thoughts instead of its current moniker. Another good word would be aggressive as the brand’s filets start at $10 apiece and are sold in packs of four. Discussing the company’s business model, Mićković references Tesla.

“They started with the Roadster and then they went to the cheaper models. I think it’s similar here,” he says. “A filet is very friendly to an early startup in the sense that it’s a more premium product. We are still working our way to bigger volumes, so we can’t sell it for cheaper. We had to come out with a product that has that air of premium-ness around it, but we’re going to introduce other cuts of meat that are not so premium.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hj4TU_0hdqesbh00
It all started with a Slovenian six-pack… Juicy Marbles’

Those cuts will include tenderloins, ribeyes and sirloins and may also include a rebranded version of the filet mignon which will instead be marketed as a thick-cut filet. That change, according to Mićković, would be to avoid creating the very specific expectations the term filet mignon conjures up. “Being slightly vaguer is going to be better because some people do take it a little bit personally,” he says. “I think it’s a fantastic piece of meat, but if I say filet mignon it’s immediately going to be compared and that one-to-one comparison is the real problem, It creates this precedent that if it’s not exactly the same, it’s not good. But it really doesn’t have to be the same to be a good thing to eat.”

Mićković certainly has a point. Having tried the meat-free filets with a group of four that included a vegetarian and someone who eats plant-based more often than not, the consensus was that Juicy Marbles’ first offering was tasty and had good texture but did not necessarily replicate a steak, let alone a filet mignon. If anything, the filet, when seared with just salt, pepper and a little oil, more closely had the taste profile and layering of corn beef. Crispy on the outside yet relatively juicy on the inside, the interior of the filet flaked apart with just a fork. All in all not really all that similar to a filet, but still pretty tasty and better than some other high-end meat replicas on the market.

The brand’s current spot in the market is an interesting place to be for Mićković and Juicy Marbles as their debut product may not appeal to the hardcore carnivore looking for an exact meat substitute nor will it necessarily excite those on the flip side of the culinary coin who only want non-processed plant products as their protein sources. It’s a fine line — and somebody’s got to cross it.

“There are two spectrums. On one end, you have the religious meat-eaters who will never acknowledge this. I’ve seen similar aggression from the clean-eating squad who are against anything that’s slightly processed. It’s not only meat-eaters who are saying stuff like ‘I’d rather put needles in my eyes,’” Mićković says. “I like to think about this pragmatically. It would be ideal if everybody could just be wholesome, but in the time span we have to drastically cut down on emissions and so forth, it’s just not realistic. It’s weird in the plant-based world, but I believe there are enough people who aren’t so ideologically bound that will just try it and judge it by their tastebuds. I see plant-based meats as some kind of a gateway drug. Entering the world has to be on your own terms.”

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

You Have to Try This Recipe From an Online Salad Sensation

Darlene Schrijver, the voice (and hands) behind @thesaladlab on TikTok, didn’t mean to go viral. “During COVID, like everybody else, I was on TikTok, and my daughter was asking me as she went off to college to write down our recipes. I was discussing this with a girlfriend and she said, ‘Why don’t you put them on TikTok, she’s always on TikTok anyways.’”
RECIPES
InsideHook

Will Jennifer Lopez Breakup Kill Alex Rodriguez’s $1.5B Timberwolves Deal?

According to The New York Post, J.Lo breaking up with A-Rod and making J-Rod a thing of the past could have an impact on the NBA’s T-Wolves. Per The Post, the $1.5 billion deal that former MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce billionaire Marc Lore reached to purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx from majority owner Glen Taylor in April of 2021 could be in jeopardy. A-Rod is reportedly having difficulty living up to his end of the bargain, at least partially because the retired major leaguer “wasn’t well prepared” for his breakup with Jennifer Lopez “from a financial standpoint,” sources told The Post.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filet Mignon#Steaks#Plant#Food Drink#Slovenian#French
Food & Wine

Grilled Shrimp Cocktail with Fresh Tomato Cocktail Sauce

Give shrimp cocktail a seasonal, smoky upgrade with this recipe, an ideal appetizer for summer dinner parties and cookouts. The shrimp are marinated in a bright, lemon-garlic mixture that gets a kick from crushed red pepper. Make sure to pat them dry after peeling and deveining them, so they don't water down the marinade; this also helps them achieve a nice char when they're grilled. The cocktail sauce echoes the lemony notes from the shrimp, and features a combination of fresh tomato and smoked sun-dried tomatoes (feel free to swap in regular sun-dried tomatoes if needed). A mix of harissa, sherry vinegar, and hot sauce gives the slightly chunky sauce a nice acidic balance, too. Any leftover shrimp work nicely in a green salad, tossed with cooked orzo, or in a sandwich.
RECIPES
ABC News

Barbecue spare ribs, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake from chef Gregory Gourdet

Spare ribs with homemade barbecue sauce, roasted cauliflower salad, coconut lemonade and spoon cake with fresh berries just scream "end of summer dinner party." That's why chef Gregory Gourdet joined "Good Morning America" on Monday to bring a taste of his delicious cooking to your kitchen with a full lineup of delicious drinks, dishes and dessert.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Korean BBQ Sauce Recipe

Here at Mashed, we take our condiments very seriously. We aren't kidding — you should see our refrigerator doors! We believe there is a perfect condiment for every occasion, which is why we always have a variety of sauces on hand at any one time. You never know when you will need just the right touch to accentuate a dish's flavor. As the saying goes, you should always be prepared, right?
RECIPES
InsideHook

Archaeologists Unearthed a Suspected Vampire’s Grave in Poland

The scene is a familiar one for anyone who’s spent time watching movies about vampires over the years. You can probably picture it: someone stumbles upon a grave containing a body, and on that body, there’s are signs that something about the person buried there inspired great fear in the surrounding area.
SCIENCE
Food & Wine

Fried Cheese Curds with Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce

White Cheddar cheese curds are battered and deep-fried until they're golden brown for an irresistible appetizer or snack perfect for game days. The batter includes white rice flour, which is the secret to extra-crispy frying. It's spiked with lager and gets a subtle zip from yellow mustard. Homemade Buttermilk Ranch Dipping Sauce is a tasty complement to the crispy curds; the fresh chives, parsley, and dill in the sauce make it nice and herby.
RECIPES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'

Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
SHOPPING
InsideHook

A Reminder That We Probably Shouldn’t Be Fetishizing Navy SEAL Culture

A searing profile in The New York Times documents the death of Seamen Kyle Mullen, a 24-year old who showed up to Navy SEAL training this past January “in the best shape of his life.” He had been a captain of the football team at Yale, a 6’4″ stud from New Jersey, and throughout the SEALs’ notorious Hell Week, spent days battling through a bacterial infection, coughing up blood all the while. He passed the test. Then died in his barracks.
MILITARY
InsideHook

5 Memorable Moments From the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

On Saturday in London, the first of two concerts held in memory of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins took place. (The second is scheduled for later this month in Los Angeles.) As one might expect for an event paying tribute to the life of a well-respected, high-profile musician, a number of big names took part in the event — and a few heartfelt moments took place.
MUSIC
Family Proof

How To Make The Perfect Pan-Seared Steak

Pan Seared Steak has that juicy and melt-in-your-mouth texture with lots of meaty and buttery flavors! With this recipe, you don’t need to fire up the grill and you’ll get that perfect pan-seared steak each and every time. This recipe can be prepared and cooked in 30 minutes!...
RECIPES
InsideHook

If You Love Both Bourbon and Soda, Have We Got a Treat for You

What happens when two artists who share both a birthday and a love for craft soda and cocktails join forces? We got the answer from Eric Truehart and Samantha Franklin, creators of Grisly’s Cosmic Black, a canned cocktail with aged bourbon and craft cola. (Previously, the pair had exceptionally interesting jobs: Trueheart was a writer on, among other shows, Invader Zim, while Franklin is a bass guitarist with The Holograms.) Here, the Pasadena-based partners talk us through mythical monsters, musical inspiration and their debut drink, which comes with some arresting, psychedelics-minded branding.
DRINKS
InsideHook

Robert Plant Recalled Mixed Feelings About His “Hobbit” Period

It’s a good time to be Robert Plant. The onetime Led Zeppelin singer recently released a second collaboration with Alison Krauss; like the first album they made together, it’s earned rave reviews. Pairing an iconic rock vocalist with an iconic bluegrass singer turned out to be a fantastic idea for all involved — and if it allowed the duo to show off their takes on some of their favorite songs, it’s all the stronger for it.
CELEBRITIES
One Green Planet

Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!

The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Golden Spiced Thai Noodles [Vegan]

Optional fresh ingredients: Thai basil and chopped cherry tomatoes. Add rice noodles to boiling water for around four minutes. Let sit then assemble the sauce ingredients. Add the oil, vegetable broth, minced ginger and garlic, and the spices to a skillet or low pan and sauté for a few minutes until the spices are fragrant and the garlic becomes golden.
RECIPES
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy