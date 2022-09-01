Fentanyl once again fuels "exponential" spike in overdose deaths in Denver

Data: Denver Public Health & Environment; Tory Lysik/Axios

Denver drug overdose deaths surged for the second straight year — an "exponential" increase largely fueled by fentanyl , local health officials say.

Deaths related to opioids surged by 308% between 2019 to 2021, according to city data released Wednesday, which marked International Overdose Awareness Day.

At least 216 deaths in Denver have been linked to drugs so far this year, per data from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

State of play: Last September, the city started distributing free fentanyl test strips and the opiate overdose reversal drug Naloxone, commonly called Narcan, to residents who ask .

The initial rollout resulted in a backlog of orders amid high demand for the reversal drug — and need remains high with over 5,000 requests this year, health department spokesperson Amber Campbell tells Axios Denver.

What they're saying: After five people were found dead from fentanyl overdoses in Commerce City this past February — marking the nation's largest single fentanyl overdose event — "demand for our kits exploded," Campbell said.

"It took us some time to get caught up, but now orders are shipping within one to two weeks of being received," she added.

What's next: The city is hosting the Denver Fentanyl Action Summit from Sept. 12-13 for public health professionals across a variety of fields to share strategies for managing the opioid epidemic.

The big picture: Over 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021 — more than any other year on record, per the National Center for Health Statistics.