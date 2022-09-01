So are you sitting right now? Not trying to sound like your mom, but how's your posture? It is true that bad posture can be at the root of some of our aches and pains, but the good news is you can get ahead of some of that discomfort. That's what future-proofing your body is all about. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how we can start doing that today.

FITNESS ・ 1 DAY AGO