New COVID-19 boosters to be available for those 12 and up
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved new booster shots for the vast majority of Americans - the first boosters to target the variants that are actually infecting people now. NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Rob, thanks for being with us. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
There's no bad time to get a new COVID booster if you're eligible, CDC director says
Americans will now have access to updated COVID booster shots after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on reformulated versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines Thursday night. Some doses could be available as soon as Friday, with a wider rollout planned for next week. Health...
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Biden and Trump in PA, New Booster Shots, Zaporizhzhia Update
President Biden and former President Trump are focused on the swing-state of Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms. The CDC has authorized new COVID booster shots for most Americans. U.N. nuclear inspectors detail the risks the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in Russian-occupied area of Ukraine.
A 2024 announcement from Trump would complicate ongoing investigations
Legal experts say former President Trump won't gain any protections against ongoing investigations if he declares his candidacy for the 2024 presidential race, but it could complicate the optics. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. A federal judge yesterday unsealed a more detailed list of items seized by the FBI from former President...
U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs in August
The unemployment rate inched up in August, but only because hundreds of thousands of people started looking for work. That jump in the workforce could take some pressure off inflation. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Working people got some good news heading into the Labor Day weekend. Workers are still in high...
Newly hired Americans emerge out of '2 year nightmare' as U.S. economy adds more jobs
The U.S. job market is white-hot, with over 300,000 jobs added to the economy last month alone. We hear from some recently-hired Americans about their experiences in getting hired for their new jobs. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The U.S. added more than 300,000 jobs to the economy last month. That's on...
Unpacking Biden's argument about state-level threats to democracy
We're going to start tonight thinking more about President Biden's speech on democracy earlier this week. During a rare primetime address, the president offered a stark warning about what he called the major threat to this nation's democratic norms and values. (SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And here, in...
Life Kit: How to 'futureproof' your body and relieve pain
So are you sitting right now? Not trying to sound like your mom, but how's your posture? It is true that bad posture can be at the root of some of our aches and pains, but the good news is you can get ahead of some of that discomfort. That's what future-proofing your body is all about. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how we can start doing that today.
Biden and Trump underscore the political importance of Pennsylvania
It's a busy time in Pennsylvania, with appearances from President Biden and former President Trump, underscoring the state's importance in the upcoming midterm elections. Campaign planes have practically lined up in Pennsylvania this week. President Biden was in Philadelphia Thursday night. He gave a primetime address denouncing MAGA Republicans as a danger to democracy. He also visited Wilkes-Barre earlier in the week. He'll be in Pittsburgh on Labor Day while Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre tonight, hosting a rally for candidates that he's endorsed. I'm going to turn now to Katie Meyer, political reporter of WHYY in Philadelphia. Katie, thanks for being with us.
Consider This from NPR
KARIM MOWATT: Lorton was - it was terrible because they had a lack of funding. So it was, like, dirty and dangerous. I think over 200, 300 people used to get stabbed a year. But it used to have - it was dormitories. So there was, like, 150 people in a dormitory all day with no heat or no AC. So you could imagine the frustration and what was going on. So, you know, it was not a good place to be.
