Health

NPR

New COVID-19 boosters to be available for those 12 and up

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved new booster shots for the vast majority of Americans - the first boosters to target the variants that are actually infecting people now. NPR's health correspondent Rob Stein joins us. Rob, thanks for being with us. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Good morning,...
State
Pennsylvania State
NPR

Biden and Trump in PA, New Booster Shots, Zaporizhzhia Update

President Biden and former President Trump are focused on the swing-state of Pennsylvania ahead of the midterms. The CDC has authorized new COVID booster shots for most Americans. U.N. nuclear inspectors detail the risks the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located in Russian-occupied area of Ukraine.
NPR

U.S. employers added 315,000 jobs in August

The unemployment rate inched up in August, but only because hundreds of thousands of people started looking for work. That jump in the workforce could take some pressure off inflation. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Working people got some good news heading into the Labor Day weekend. Workers are still in high...
NPR

Unpacking Biden's argument about state-level threats to democracy

We're going to start tonight thinking more about President Biden's speech on democracy earlier this week. During a rare primetime address, the president offered a stark warning about what he called the major threat to this nation's democratic norms and values. (SOUNDBITE OF SPEECH) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: And here, in...
NPR

Life Kit: How to 'futureproof' your body and relieve pain

So are you sitting right now? Not trying to sound like your mom, but how's your posture? It is true that bad posture can be at the root of some of our aches and pains, but the good news is you can get ahead of some of that discomfort. That's what future-proofing your body is all about. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how we can start doing that today.
NPR

Biden and Trump underscore the political importance of Pennsylvania

It's a busy time in Pennsylvania, with appearances from President Biden and former President Trump, underscoring the state's importance in the upcoming midterm elections. Campaign planes have practically lined up in Pennsylvania this week. President Biden was in Philadelphia Thursday night. He gave a primetime address denouncing MAGA Republicans as a danger to democracy. He also visited Wilkes-Barre earlier in the week. He'll be in Pittsburgh on Labor Day while Donald Trump is in Wilkes-Barre tonight, hosting a rally for candidates that he's endorsed. I'm going to turn now to Katie Meyer, political reporter of WHYY in Philadelphia. Katie, thanks for being with us.
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

ASHLEY LOPEZ, BYLINE: Hey there. It's Ashley Lopez from the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. You might have heard we're going back on the road. And Houston, we'll be heading your way very soon. Join me, Susan Davis, Asma Khalid, Tamara Keith and Domenico Montanaro at Zilkha Hall on Thursday, September 15. You can find more information about tickets, including student ones, at nprpresents.org. Thanks to our partners at Houston Public Media. We hope to see you there.
NPR

Consider This from NPR

KARIM MOWATT: Lorton was - it was terrible because they had a lack of funding. So it was, like, dirty and dangerous. I think over 200, 300 people used to get stabbed a year. But it used to have - it was dormitories. So there was, like, 150 people in a dormitory all day with no heat or no AC. So you could imagine the frustration and what was going on. So, you know, it was not a good place to be.
LORTON, VA

