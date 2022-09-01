ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: sunny start to September

By Laura Bannon
 4 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: sunny start to September

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A sunny start to September.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday.

Sunshine dominates again tomorrow as winds increase from the southwest.

A stray storm could move into the area Saturday.

