Kandi Burruss Took To Instagram To Share The Secret To Regrowing Her Edges

By Sharde Gillam
 5 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Kandi Burruss took to Instagram to show off her glowing, fresh face and share her secrets to regrowing her edges after excessive thinning.

Taking to the platform, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star went make up free with a slicked back pony tail and shared a quick IG Reel of herself sharing her hair regrowth secret with her followers. “Time for a hair change, this pony tail has outlasted its welcome,” she started saying in the video. She then continued, “But why we’re doing it, can we see these edges? These are not the edges that you whip out and pay for. These are the edges that are God given, honey. These edges are courtesy of Kalediscope miracle drops,” she explained while pointing to her edges and showing them off in the selfie style video.

The beauty then went on to explain how the hair drops helped her regrow her edges and make them even thicker and fuller than before. “I started using these hair dorps and my edges started thickening up. Check them out! Because it was looking a little scary for a second.”

She then shared even more details in the video’s caption, writing, “ Listen! My edges were thinning bad before I started using these #miraclesdrops from @kaleidoscopehairproducts but now my edges are thickening back up! @darealbbjudy I don’t know what you put in this bottle but the miracle is working. ”

Check out the video below.

A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

Looks like BB Judy a.k.a Jesseca Harris-Dupart’s miracle drops have worked wonders for Kandi’s healthy hair! We’ll take, two!

Kandi Burruss: Can’t Knock The Hustle

The Fashion Credits: Kandi Burruss Wears Dolce & Gabbana On HB’s Digital Cover

#Regrow Hair#Dolce Gabbana#The Real Housewives#Ig Reel#Kalediscope
Page Six

‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line

Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand.  Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points.  “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another.  One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
APPAREL
International Business Times

'Southern Charm' Spoilers: Shep Rose Says This Is Why Craig Conover Is 'Lashing Out' At Him

The upcoming episode of "Southern Charm" Season 8 will feature pals Shep Rose and Craig Conover going head-to-head. In a sneak peek obtained by Us Weekly of Thursday's episode of the Bravo series, Shep, 42, insisted that Craig's anger is not about him but rather his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith's hookup before their cast trip.
TV SERIES
Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

