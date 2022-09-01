Read full article on original website
GLWA: Transmission main fully closed after break; normal operations expected to resume Sept. 21
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A transmission main is fully closed as of Monday after a large water main break in Southeast Michigan. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility has begun producing the 81 million gallons of water needed to fill the 26-mile main. Once it is filled, the Authority will work with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to implement a flushing and disinfection plan.
Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic
(FOX 2) - The next ticket you get in Michigan may come in the mail instead of at a traffic stop, according to a bill that would modify how speeding in work zones are policed. You'd be flagged for speeding, the violation would have happened in a construction zone, and the offense would be caught on camera, under the pending legislation.
MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane
CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
When will leaves change color in Michigan? Check the fall foliage map
It's almost time for the leaves to take on their beautiful fall hues!. The Fall Foliage Map from the Great Smoky Mountains lets you see when the leaves are expected to look their best across the United States. View: Southeast Michigan cider mill guide. The map includes a slider that...
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
Clarkston woman hit, killed by pickup while walking along Oakland County road
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A Clarkston woman died when she was hit by a pickup truck in Springfield Township on Wednesday. Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking west on Kier Road, west of Ellis Road, around 11 a.m. when she was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Semi-truck crash closes SB US-23 at Clyde Road
FOX 2 - A semi-truck crash has caused a closure to US-23 at Clyde Road, blocking all lanes Tuesday afternoon. The crash - involving two semis, one of which a FedEx truck, and a third vehicle - a minivan, happened on the southbound side of the freeway, near Exit 70 in Livingston County.
Clear skies and low 80s rest of the week before chances for rainy weekend
(FOX 2) - Skies started clearing a bit yesterday with the full clearing overnight which has helped temperatures fade overnight - a crisp beginning across Southeast Michigan. Nothing more than a bit of patchy fog this morning with plenty of sun coming as high pressure takes a more firm grasp of our weather.
No sign of evacuation at Detroit's Campus Martius after DPD message
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it was evacuating Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit due to a strong smell of gas in the area. However, FOX 2 arrive don scene and did not see any sign of an evacuation happening. Around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Detroit police...
Detroit Auto Show 2022 locations and events
DETROIT (FOX 2) - While much of the Detroit Auto Show will take place inside Huntington Place, the event looks ready to use as much of the summer temperatures as it can with some exhibits happening away from the main concourse. Along with exhibits and rides at Huntington Place inside...
7 from Michigan charged in multi-state $28 million iPhone fraud scheme
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven people are accused of running an iPhone fraud scheme for more than two years, according to court records. Emmanuel Luter, 31; Joseph Ingram, 31; Dalontae Davis, 31; Donnell Taylor, 30; Dominique Barnes, 33; Delano Bush, 32, and Joshua Motley, 33, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from the $28 million cellphone upgrade fraud scheme.
Lafayette Coney Island voluntarily closes following failed health inspection, sources say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Lafayette Coney Island, a Detroit institution, voluntarily closed on Wednesday following a failed health inspection, according to FOX 2 sources. FOX 2 learned Lafayette Coney Island, one of two landmark coney islands in the heart of Downtown Detroit, was closed Wednesday after initially receiving a tip about the closure.
MSP: Driver tailgates, flashes brights at victim before shooting on Southfield Freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was tailgated by another vehicle before a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, Michigan State Police said. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was getting onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96 around 10:15 p.m. A driver in a Chevrolet SUV was tailgating them and flashing their brights at the victim on the ramp.
Driver in box truck shot at during Detroit road rage on I-94
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A box truck driver was on I-94 on Wednesday when someone shot at him during a road rage incident, police said. The driver told police he was on the westbound side of the freeway at the W. Grand Boulevard exit in Detroit when shots were fired by a Black male in a newer model white SUV. He continued westbound.
Oakland County sheriff deputy suspended • Roseville woman drives drunk with kids in car • EMU strike vote
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations that a deputy was trying to solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. It’s allegedly because of a Pontiac man who works to catch child predators reported the 33-year-old deputy, who works in the corrections division of the department.
Gibraltar police locate parents of girl found on Thursday
GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gibraltar police have found the parents of a child who was discovered alone Thursday morning. The girl, approximately 2 years old was found in the area of Bayview and Stoeflet, which is in Gibraltar. Police say she is doing well however authorities had no way of knowing who she is and asked for the public's help.
Woman ejected from pickup, killed in St. Clair County rollover crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died early Tuesday when she lost control of her pickup truck in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old victim was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road near Belle River Road in Riley Township when she lost control just before 4:30 a.m.
Arson investigations underway after 7 suspicious fires at Washtenaw County mobile home park
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. - There have been seven suspicious fires at a Superior Township mobile home park in less than a month, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said. A house at Arbor Woods Mobile Home Park caught fire Aug. 11 in the 1900 block of Ridgeview. On Aug. 23, a...
2 teens hurt in Flint drive-by shooting
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two teens were shot while walking Monday in Flint. Police said the victims were walking with another teen on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street around 5:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle shot at them. One of the teens is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was listed as good.
Disabled man's wheelchair runs out of power - but Sterling Heights police lend helping hand
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders in Sterling Heights are going above and beyond the call of duty to help a man in need. Rodney Sellers was stranded on the side of the road, unable to get home - after his electric wheelchair broke down. "'How am I...
