Monroe County, MI

fox2detroit.com

GLWA: Transmission main fully closed after break; normal operations expected to resume Sept. 21

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A transmission main is fully closed as of Monday after a large water main break in Southeast Michigan. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) said the Lake Huron Water Treatment Facility has begun producing the 81 million gallons of water needed to fill the 26-mile main. Once it is filled, the Authority will work with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to implement a flushing and disinfection plan.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan weighs work zones cameras to catch speeders, slow traffic

(FOX 2) - The next ticket you get in Michigan may come in the mail instead of at a traffic stop, according to a bill that would modify how speeding in work zones are policed. You'd be flagged for speeding, the violation would have happened in a construction zone, and the offense would be caught on camera, under the pending legislation.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Half-empty rum bottle found after northern Michigan woman caught passing in turn lane

CADILLAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A northern Michigan woman was caught driving drunk after she tried to pass drivers in a turn lane Friday. Police allege that Kelly Marie Fullerton, 53, was trying to pass multiple vehicles on M-115 near M-55 in Cadillac just after 5:20 p.m. A trooper stopped her and administered sobriety tests because she displayed signs of intoxication, police said. She also did not have a valid license, police said.
CADILLAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Semi-truck crash closes SB US-23 at Clyde Road

FOX 2 - A semi-truck crash has caused a closure to US-23 at Clyde Road, blocking all lanes Tuesday afternoon. The crash - involving two semis, one of which a FedEx truck, and a third vehicle - a minivan, happened on the southbound side of the freeway, near Exit 70 in Livingston County.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Clear skies and low 80s rest of the week before chances for rainy weekend

(FOX 2) - Skies started clearing a bit yesterday with the full clearing overnight which has helped temperatures fade overnight - a crisp beginning across Southeast Michigan. Nothing more than a bit of patchy fog this morning with plenty of sun coming as high pressure takes a more firm grasp of our weather.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

No sign of evacuation at Detroit's Campus Martius after DPD message

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said it was evacuating Campus Martius in Downtown Detroit due to a strong smell of gas in the area. However, FOX 2 arrive don scene and did not see any sign of an evacuation happening. Around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Detroit police...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Auto Show 2022 locations and events

DETROIT (FOX 2) - While much of the Detroit Auto Show will take place inside Huntington Place, the event looks ready to use as much of the summer temperatures as it can with some exhibits happening away from the main concourse. Along with exhibits and rides at Huntington Place inside...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

7 from Michigan charged in multi-state $28 million iPhone fraud scheme

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Seven people are accused of running an iPhone fraud scheme for more than two years, according to court records. Emmanuel Luter, 31; Joseph Ingram, 31; Dalontae Davis, 31; Donnell Taylor, 30; Dominique Barnes, 33; Delano Bush, 32, and Joshua Motley, 33, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft stemming from the $28 million cellphone upgrade fraud scheme.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Driver tailgates, flashes brights at victim before shooting on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A victim was tailgated by another vehicle before a shooting on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit on Monday night, Michigan State Police said. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu was getting onto the northbound side of the Southfield Freeway from westbound I-96 around 10:15 p.m. A driver in a Chevrolet SUV was tailgating them and flashing their brights at the victim on the ramp.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Driver in box truck shot at during Detroit road rage on I-94

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A box truck driver was on I-94 on Wednesday when someone shot at him during a road rage incident, police said. The driver told police he was on the westbound side of the freeway at the W. Grand Boulevard exit in Detroit when shots were fired by a Black male in a newer model white SUV. He continued westbound.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gibraltar police locate parents of girl found on Thursday

GIBRALTAR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Gibraltar police have found the parents of a child who was discovered alone Thursday morning. The girl, approximately 2 years old was found in the area of Bayview and Stoeflet, which is in Gibraltar. Police say she is doing well however authorities had no way of knowing who she is and asked for the public's help.
GIBRALTAR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Woman ejected from pickup, killed in St. Clair County rollover crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died early Tuesday when she lost control of her pickup truck in St. Clair County. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the 27-year-old victim was driving her 2005 Chevrolet Silverado south on Riley Center Road near Belle River Road in Riley Township when she lost control just before 4:30 a.m.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 teens hurt in Flint drive-by shooting

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two teens were shot while walking Monday in Flint. Police said the victims were walking with another teen on Ballenger Highway near Berkely Street around 5:15 p.m. when a passenger in a vehicle shot at them. One of the teens is in critical condition, while the other victim's condition was listed as good.
FLINT, MI

