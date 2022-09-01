Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients — 'a universal gesture of kindness' for those who need it most

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year
‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Ellensburg Rodeo
Action from the Ellensburg Rodeo Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ellensburg, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
'Life changing' grants given to 19 women of color to study law, diversify legal system
Growing up, Alicia Ibarra was taught to be wary of police or other people in authority. “Being a minority, I felt as I had that feeling of feeling helpless when we wanted to ask for help,” said Ibarra, a Sunnyside resident. “I want to help people who have that helpless feeling.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Local 'leaders' are no help on health care
To the editor — Thursday’s headline about Memorial’s financial difficulties had me thinking. One hospital in Yakima closes and the remaining one is in financial distress. And from our so called “leaders,” silence. Our local congressman’s and our county commissioners’ only input on health care...
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap
UNION GAP — A fire which started on the roof caused significant damage to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap on Sunday evening. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Flimsy facts weaken Yakima County's vaccine story
Most parents have probably been through an early morning dramatic performance or two from a child who doesn’t feel like going to school. “My stomach hurts — my head, too. Plus my arm is sore and I can’t find my black socks …”. But the case...
Yakima Herald Republic
Robin Stewart
On August 29, 2022, we lost a devoted wife, mother, daughter, Robin Rene Stewart. She was born and raised in Yakima WA on May 16, 1956. Where she met her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Bill Stewart on August 30, 1971, thereafter, marrying on August 20, 1977. Her hobbies included horses which was inspired by Uncle Everett's gift of her first horse Shane and saddle which is still cherish today, fishing/clamming, crafting, always on the hunt for a good treasure, working on the hobby farm, gardening, many miles on the Harley, traveling, showing her love through cooking on holidays for her family and friends and loving her family unconditionally - each and every one of the near and far!
Yakima Herald Republic
2022 Kittitas County Fair kicks off with large crowds, activities for everyone
The stage is set, the animals are ready to show, the food is ready to be eaten, and the rides are ready to, well, ride. The 2022 Kittitas County Fair kicked off Thursday with a robust turnout of families who showed up to get their first taste of the most anticipated yearly event in the county.
Yakima Herald Republic
Wells Fargo executive discusses how economic trends will affect Yakima Valley businesses
Central and Eastern Washington businesses have been through a wild roller-coaster ride over the past three years: the sudden economic shutdown at the outset of COVID-19, a surge in demand as pandemic restrictions were lifted, and the highest inflation rate in four decades. Whatever the rest of 2022 and beginning...
