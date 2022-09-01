Canyon Blooms Petals for Patients — 'a universal gesture of kindness' for those who need it most

On August 29, 2022, we lost a devoted wife, mother, daughter, Robin Rene Stewart. She was born and raised in Yakima WA on May 16, 1956. Where she met her high school sweetheart and the love of her life Bill Stewart on August 30, 1971, thereafter, marrying on August 20, 1977. Her hobbies included horses which was inspired by Uncle Everett's gift of her first horse Shane and saddle which is still cherish today, fishing/clamming, crafting, always on the hunt for a good treasure, working on the hobby farm, gardening, many miles on the Harley, traveling, showing her love through cooking on holidays for her family and friends and loving her family unconditionally - each and every one of the near and far!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO