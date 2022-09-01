Read full article on original website
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Stephen Curry open to playing for one other NBA team before he retires
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will go down as one of the best players in NBA history. The face
Cardinals: Re-ranking the worst contracts in the NL Central
The NL Central has a lot of bad contracts, but which 10 are the most egregious in the Cardinals’ division right now?. The St. Louis Cardinals are currently on top of the NL Central and are facing very little competition with the recent fall from grace of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates are in the midst of long rebuild, and are a long way away from contending.
5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 1
The NFL regular season is set to kick off on Thursday and these five players could be good fantasy football pickups to help you win in Week 1. After a seemingly never-ending offseason, the NFL is set to return. Week 1 kicks off on Thursday night with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams, an intriguing matchup for sure, but most casual fans are more invested in how their fantasy football team stacks up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jackson State Football: 3 Takeaways from dominant win over FAMU
Jackson State Football dominated the Florida A&M Rattlers in the second modern iteration of the Florida Blossom Classic. In a game opposite its predecessor, the Jackson State Tigers dominated the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Florida Blossom Classic (insert official score here). This season, it was sunny in Miami Gardens, unlike the monsoon that ensued last season. JSU and FAMU sloshed around a rain-soaked Hard Rock Stadium a year ago, with the Tigers winning 7-6.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 2 AP Top 25 after Ohio State outlasts Notre Dame, Georgia dismantles Oregon
Projecting the AP Top 25 college football rankings after Week 1 with Ohio State passing the test against Notre Dame and Georgia blowing out Oregon. College football has finally arrived in its full form and, my god, is it beautiful. You want an upset? Well, let me direct your attention...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
