Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teachers picket outside Buffalo schools
Buffalo Public students go back to school Tuesday, but Friday morning, teachers hit the picket line outside many of the schools.
Funding delays related to state plan to help people after the Tops mass shooting
BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – There are questions about what’s being done with millions of dollars from New York State intended to help people in the Jefferson Avenue community following the Tops mass shooting. In the weeks following that awful tragedy, the state announced plans to help people with food, utility bills and home repairs. But, […]
chqgov.com
DHHS Announces An Upcoming Animal Rabies Immunization Clinic
Drive-in Rabies Immunization Clinic Scheduled for September 24 in Carroll. Pre-Registration for Drive-in Rabies Clinics is Required. Pictured above, a veterinarian administering a vaccination. MAYVILLE, N.Y.: -- The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services (CCDHHS) Division of Public Health has announced a free rabies vaccination clinic. The clinic...
Want A Pistol Permit In New York State? These Are The New Requirements
Starting today, Thursday, September 1, 2022, there are major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. The new changes include an educational piece to the application process, as well as testing. What Has Changed With New York's Pistol Application?. Gun Training Course Requirement. Any...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is it Legal to Ride a Bike Without a Helmet in New York State?
My friend and I were having a conversation the other day about riding bicycles, something neither one of us has done in years. We were discussing how when we were kids bicycle helmets were unheard of. Seriously, I’m pretty sure they weren’t even invented yet. Anyway, she said something about hating the idea of having to wear a helmet if we ever did decide to ride, which I’m pretty sure is not going to happen.
wutv29.com
State GOP candidates call for statewide changes to public safety
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The Republican candidate for governor and his running mate, along with the Republican candidate for New York’s 23rd District were in Buffalo today calling for statewide changes to public safety and criminal justice reform. “I think the governor should be interested in knowing that so...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Thousands apply for pistol permits in Erie, Niagara counties
Thousands of people in Erie and Niagara counties have applies for pistol permits ahead of new gun laws now in effect throughout the state. More than 1,600 new pistol permit applications were filed in Niagara County just in August alone. That’s more than double the amount filed from the beginning of the year through the end of July.
WNYT
Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away
Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
New semi-automatic rifle law to go into effect
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Starting September 4th, you must be 21 or older to buy a semi-automatic riffle and must have a semi-automatic license to do so. However, if you are under 21 and already have this type of gun, you can keep it without getting a license. “Coming up to this, we’ve seen incredible sales,” said […]
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Shea's shakeup continues with more resignations and fired general manager
BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has learned of three more departures from the Shea's Board of Trustees amid an internal shakeup of management and the firing of the theater’s general manager. Bill Patti, the now-former GM, said he was recently fired, citing an email from board...
IN THIS ARTICLE
waer.org
New state law collects 1 million pounds of donated food
Intending to feed hungry low-income residents across the state, the New York State Food Donation and Food Scraps Recycling law resulted in the collection of 1 million pounds of food. The program, which focuses on food insecurity while benefiting the environment, is administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation and...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $232 Million to Fund Water Infrastructure Projects Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $232 million to seven municipalities for drinking water and sewer infrastructure projects that are crucial to protecting public health and the environment. The previously announced grants and low-cost financing packages approved by the NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors will support water infrastructure projects totaling more than $763 million.
wnynewsnow.com
Stockton Man Accused Of Threatening Others With Machete
STOCKTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A 30-year-old Stockton man is accused of threatening others with a machete during an altercation in Chautauqua County overnight. Deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Rt. 380 in the Town of Stockton just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Researchers examining why menopause causes weight gain
Menopause is just a fact of life for women in their 40's and 50’s. But now Local researchers are learning more about the effects they feel.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parts Of New York State Have High Risk Of Fire Danger
This holiday weekend part of New York State has a high risk of fire danger. Much of the rest of the state has moderate risk. The New York State Fire Risk Danger Rating is considered high in all of the yellow areas (see map below) for Saturday, September 3 through Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Nursing home workers sign new agreement, some vote to strike
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than 600 local nursing home workers voted to ratify a new three-year contract last week, while workers at five other facilities voted to authorize a five-day strike. Workers covered in the agreement provide care at Autumn View Health Care Facility in Hamburg, Garden Gate Health Care Facility in Cheektowaga, North […]
wnynewsnow.com
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
The Most Polluted Lake In U.S. Is Located In New York State
New York State is home to the #1 most polluted lake in America. Actually, we have two lakes among the top 5 most polluted in the United States. We're also the only state with two (in my opinion, three) lakes on the list. AZ Animals put out the list of the top 10 for 2022. The reason I believe we actually have three lakes on the list is that Lake Erie is listed for Michigan, but we also share the lake. I'm no scientist, but any pollution from Michigan most likely makes its way to other areas of the lake, including our side.
Comments / 0