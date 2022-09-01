Read full article on original website
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Orchard Park Restaurant Makes Important Announcement
Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
Is This The Luckiest City In New York State?
Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
6 Buffalo Restaurants That Were On The Food Network
There are two things that Buffalo is known for. Snow and Wings, but the city is full of amazing restaurants that offer way more than great wings and the Food Network knows that. The Food Network has been to Buffalo and Western New York many times to show off the...
Matt Plapp judging sauce-off contest at National Chicken Wing Festival this weekend in Buffalo, N.Y.
Matt Plapp, CEO of national media and marketing company America’s Best Restaurants, headquartered in Florence, has been selected by Drew “The Wing King” Cerza to be a judge at the 2022 National Chicken Wing Festival held Labor Day weekend in Buffalo, New York. Nineteen restaurants are lined...
7 Towns In WNY That Are Perfect Places To Celebrate Autumn All Day
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
No shortage of events this Labor Day weekend in WNY
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC producer wins chicken wing eating contest at Buffalo Wing Fest
BUFFALO, N.Y. – We’d like to give a shout-out to one of our own for winning the Amateur Chicken Wing Eating Contest in Buffalo today. News10NBC producer, Brandon Macey, was the first person to eat 50 wings in just 10 minutes. The contest was part of the Buffalo Wing Fest, which will continue Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Get Two Bisons Tickets and Two Buffets for the Price of One
The Buffalo Bisons have a sweet deal for you: 2 tickets to ANY remaining home game and 2 buffet dinners at the amazing Consumer's Pub at the Park for the price of 1!. There are a limited number of these dining deals available, so act now to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.
Will Bed Bath & Beyond Be Closing In New York State?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
Expect Longer TSA Wait At The Buffalo Niagara Airport Today
Most people tend to travel when it’s a holiday weekend, and with everyone looking to take advantage of Labor Day weekend, the TSA security checkpoint will take longer than it has in a long time. Speaking from personal experience, I fly a lot. I tend to make it through...
Popculture
Jimmie Allen Concert Canceled for Unfortunate Reason
Jimmie Allen's Western New York fans will not get to see the country music star perform. He was scheduled to play at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sunday, but the venue canceled the show and is refunding everyone who had tickets. Organizers said there were not enough tickets sold.
WGRZ TV
Take 6 returns to Buffalo, headlines Queen City Jazz Festival
Take 6 is an a cappella group. They are Grammy winners, and the group has ties to Buffalo.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: September 2 - September 4
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The calendar has flipped from August to September. If you're looking for something to do with the family before the school year starts there are plenty of events taking place across the Western New York region. National Buffalo Wing Festival at Highmark Stadium. The National...
Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
Cheers! Bud Light unveils limited-edition Bills cans
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football season is starting in Buffalo and Bud Light is kicking off the season with limited-edition Buffalo Bills cans and packaging. The new packs featuring the Bills Mafia are available now at participating retailers in Buffalo. The limited-edition packs are part of the company’s “Kickoff Beer” featuring NFL teams. The Bills’ […]
The Top 4 Things People Sneak Into Buffalo, New York From Canada
One of the great things about living in Buffalo and Western New York is our proximity to Canada and one of the largest cities in North America, Toronto, Ontario. From tourist attractions to restaurants, there is so much to do and see in southern Ontario. Just like there is so...
NY 2022 Fall Foliage Predictions! This Is When You’ll See Peak Colors!
I am not trying to rush Summer away! I will be hanging on to every last warm sunny day and hope it stretches well past the last day of the season. Heck Fall doesn't actually begin until September 23rd BUT I also like to plan ahead. One of my favorite things to do is drive around New York State as the leaves change colors.
Dreams About To Come True For Lucky New Yorkers
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
