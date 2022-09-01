ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Day Weekend is almost over, which means that the unofficial end of summer is finally upon us. Many kids also go back to school on Tuesday in Western New York. Overall, we can't complain too much about the weather we got for summer 2022. Hardly any rain to start the summer and quite a few Friday and Saturdays were gorgeous, including the past three Saturdays, which have been high 70's and all sunshine.
Sometimes in life, you need a little bit of luck and it seems that this town in New York might be the luckiest place to be when it comes to the Take 5 Lottery. It is not often that you get one town to get back to back Take 5 Lottery big winners but that is exactly what happened in this New York town.
Fall is kind of officially upon us. It officially starts on September 22, 2022. But for many of us Western New Yorkers, the start of school and Labor Day weekend mark the beginning of autumn. If you are someone who loves to enjoy pumpkin spice everything and all that fall has to offer, here are 7 towns in WNY where you can spend the day doing 'autumn' activities like apple picking, hay rides, making smores, hay rides, and more.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With it being the last unofficial weekend of summer, we are checking out some of the events happening this weekend in Western New York. There is a lot going on this weekend, including the Ballpark Brew Bash happening at Sahlen Field on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., or 3 to 7 p.m. for people with VIP tickets, where you can sample beer from more than 50 breweries.
BUFFALO, N.Y. – We’d like to give a shout-out to one of our own for winning the Amateur Chicken Wing Eating Contest in Buffalo today. News10NBC producer, Brandon Macey, was the first person to eat 50 wings in just 10 minutes. The contest was part of the Buffalo Wing Fest, which will continue Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location nearest to you. To some New Yorkers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed in...
Jimmie Allen's Western New York fans will not get to see the country music star perform. He was scheduled to play at the Outer Harbor in Buffalo on Sunday, but the venue canceled the show and is refunding everyone who had tickets. Organizers said there were not enough tickets sold.
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Football season is starting in Buffalo and Bud Light is kicking off the season with limited-edition Buffalo Bills cans and packaging. The new packs featuring the Bills Mafia are available now at participating retailers in Buffalo. The limited-edition packs are part of the company’s “Kickoff Beer” featuring NFL teams. The Bills’ […]
The Labor Day weekend is here and that means the unofficial end of the summer. It sure has been fun! Since the end of the pandemic and the restrictions that kept us away from the things we love to do, festivals, concerts and fairs across New York State have reported huge crowds and big successes!
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

