ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wallyhood.org

OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey

King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Society
City
Kenmore, WA
City
Poulsbo, WA
KOMO News

Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

What is forest bathing? The wellness practice is booming in the PNW

SEATTLE — Decades of researching the physiological and psychological benefits of time spent in nature indicate that humans function best with regular, purposeful experiences in nature. Forest bathing, at its core, is the act of connecting with nature. Cascadia Forest Therapy Founder Michael Stein-Ross said forest bathing is more...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

5 things to know this weekend

As a whole, Washington state has seen a relatively tame fire season so far, though there is still time left to go. King County Emergency Management Director Brendan McCluskey said areas of concern in King County are those considered part of the wildland urban interface, which is the transition zone between undeveloped wildland and human development.
KING COUNTY, WA
KING-5

'Substandard and dangerous': Lawsuit alleges state's Rainier School unsafe

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Two people with developmental disabilities and the Seattle-based advocacy group Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a lawsuit Friday against Washington state for allegedly operating the Rainier School in Pierce County in a manner that continuously puts the residents there in peril of harm, neglect and death.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
KOMO News

Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

New details emerge in Orting man's death after two teens arrested

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New details have emerged in the death of a 51-year-old Orting man earlier this week. Sources tell KING 5 that the man who was killed earlier this week is the ex-fiancé of the mother of one of the teenagers arrested this week in connection with te incident. The community recently searched for that teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier in the week. He is now being held at the Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center.
ORTING, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Antibiotics#Drugs#Inglemoor High School
KING 5

Back to school: Here are the teacher contract negotiations to watch

SEATTLE — Back-to-school season is here, but the return to the classroom has either been delayed or potentially delayed as educators in western Washington fight for higher wages, smaller classroom sizes and more manageable workloads. Seattle Public Schools. A crucial vote happening this weekend could impact thousands of families...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Let’s Talk About JBLM & the 149th St. Encampment

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. If you follow me on social media, you have seen my posts engaging with the Pierce County community living, working, and playing on our military base. One organization that I have become very familiar with is the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB). Many of the 5th SFAB’s members live in and contribute to the Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway communities.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

2022 Family Friendly Fall Activities in Olympia and Throughout Thurston County

It’s time for pumpkin-flavored everything, fun costumes and apple cider. While it’s hard to say goodbye to the summer weather, fall has so many fun events and activities to look forward to in Thurston County. Family-friendly events throughout September and October will have you hanging with vikings, looking for treasures at fall markets or getting chills at local haunted houses. Mark your calendars for these fun fall activities in Olympia and throughout Thurston County.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 Local Case Numbers as of Friday, September 2, 2022

King County COVID‑19 Call Center - Contact the call center at 206‑477‑3977 with medical questions related to COVID-19. The call center is available daily from 8am to 7pm and isolation and quarantine requests can be made from 8am to 10:00pm. If you need language interpretation or online help, contact the call center and say your preferred language when connected. If you have a disability and need accommodation, contact the call center or email publichealthaccommodations@kingcounty.gov.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy