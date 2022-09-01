PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New details have emerged in the death of a 51-year-old Orting man earlier this week. Sources tell KING 5 that the man who was killed earlier this week is the ex-fiancé of the mother of one of the teenagers arrested this week in connection with te incident. The community recently searched for that teen who went missing under "suspicious circumstances" earlier in the week. He is now being held at the Pierce County Juvenile Detention Center.

