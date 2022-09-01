ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima

By TAMMY AYER Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Yakima Herald Republic

PHOTOS: Ellensburg Rodeo

Action from the Ellensburg Rodeo Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ellensburg, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year

‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards

As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
YAKIMA, WA
Government
Yakima Herald Republic

Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap

UNION GAP — A fire which started on the roof caused significant damage to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap on Sunday evening. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Future of Savoy apartment building in Yakima still uncertain

The Savoy Apartments building at 322 W. Yakima Ave. was boarded up Aug. 23, 2021, and — at least from the outside — looks much the same a year later. The main level entrances are covered by sheets of plywood; windows on the upper floors are boarded up, broken or wide open; and the concrete stairs that lead to a lower level are strewn with needles, lighters, foil and litter.
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver

YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded

A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
MABTON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Memorial cuts traveling staff in response to 'large financial losses'

Continuing financial losses are causing Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials to cut traveling staff. The hospital confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that it will reduce its use of traveling nurses within the next month, and will adjust its staffing in response to “large financial losses” it is facing in 2022.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker

Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA

