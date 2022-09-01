Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima

Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Ellensburg Rodeo
Action from the Ellensburg Rodeo Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ellensburg, Wash.
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year
‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
KIMA TV
WATCH - Fire at restaurant in Union Gap, second alarm requested
YAKIMA -- Firefighters are battling a fire at El Porton restaurant, 2500 Main St., in Union Gap. It's currently a 2nd alarm fire. This article will be updated as more details are released.
Yakima Herald Republic
Fire damages El Porton restaurant in Union Gap
UNION GAP — A fire which started on the roof caused significant damage to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap on Sunday evening. The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said.
Yakima Herald Republic
Future of Savoy apartment building in Yakima still uncertain
The Savoy Apartments building at 322 W. Yakima Ave. was boarded up Aug. 23, 2021, and — at least from the outside — looks much the same a year later. The main level entrances are covered by sheets of plywood; windows on the upper floors are boarded up, broken or wide open; and the concrete stairs that lead to a lower level are strewn with needles, lighters, foil and litter.
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified
WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
nbcrightnow.com
Nationwide warrant ordered for suspected hit-and-run driver
YAKIMA, Wash. - A nationwide warrant has been released for the suspected driver in the hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker from June 12. Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic has named 42-year-old Juan Carlos Vargas as the suspected driver. His bail has been set at $250,000. Should Vargas be found, he will...
KIMA TV
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside man charged with assault in Mabton drive-by shooting that left two wounded
A Sunnyside man is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he fired at four people, wounding two of them in a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors charged Luis Alfonso Mendoza-Zamora, 25, with four counts of first-degree assault and a single count of drive-by shooting in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with the Aug. 21 incident.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley Memorial cuts traveling staff in response to 'large financial losses'
Continuing financial losses are causing Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials to cut traveling staff. The hospital confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that it will reduce its use of traveling nurses within the next month, and will adjust its staffing in response to “large financial losses” it is facing in 2022.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
