Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Labor Day parade returns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will have a Labor Day parade this year for the first time since before COVID-19. The annual event that snakes through downtown was canceled the last tow years because of the pandemic, but families can line the streets Monday morning and get ready to celebrate the holiday weekend. The parade […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford church throws festival on the West Side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The West Side of Rockford used to packed with thousands going to the waterfront on Labor Day weekend, but that ended 10 years ago. However, a West Side church is now trying to bring some of that fun back with an event called “Park Fest.” “People are coming out today because […]
ROCKFORD, IL
gleasonfamilyadventure.com

Things to Do in Janesville, WI

Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
JANESVILLE, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Is Saying Violent Crime Is Down

Rockford Scanner™: Rockford PD Is Saying Violent Crime Is Down
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel owner passes torch

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A Scuba and Snorkel shop owner passes the torch to new owners after nearly four decades in the business, as him and his wife plan for retirement to Florida. Dylan and Remy Johnson have owned Loves Park Scuba and Snorkel shop since 1984. The couple...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Residents celebrate National Cinema Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of movie theaters nationwide and across the Rockford region celebrate National Cinema Day with tickets selling for $3. This new day of the year is to help draw movie-goers into the theater during Labor Day weekend, commonly one of the slowest weekends for theaters. One woman read a book called ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ and wanted to see it on the big screen. When she found out she could see a movie for $3 in Rockford, she didn’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Crash blocks traffic on East State Street

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — A crash near downtown Rockford Saturday night blocked traffic. It happened at East State St. and Longwood St. around 9:456pm. Police had both streets blocked at the intersection. A black sedan was involved and has heavy front end damage. Right now, it’s not know what...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport shows off some art in the park

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport’s Krape Park has turned into an art showcase for the past 15 years, and Sunday was no different. The Freeport Park District and Art Museum joined forces to put on “Art in the Park.” Festival goers got the chance to see works from local artist, as well as partake in […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County

Rockford Scanner™: Get A Dash Camera If You Drive in Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
100fmrockford.com

What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it

ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
MyStateline.com

Cool and clear holiday weekend following today’s rain

Rain showers moved through the Stateline throughout the day today, with some heavier downpours within a few thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts did not add up to much at the observation sites, with only Monroe and Dekalb recording more than 0.1″. However, radar estimates tagged a few locations including just...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side

Rockford Scanner™: 2 Automobile Accidents on the West Side
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

If you love Latino culture, this Rockford tamale festival is for you

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a fiesta! Tamale Fest is right around the corner, so here’s what you need to know to get the most out of this celebration. Tamale Fest starts at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at 3923 E. State St. in Rockford. Admission is $10 per person and there will be tons of chances for trophies, good food, dancing and fun.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere man sentenced for driving under the influence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere man is sentenced to nine years behind bars after driving under the influence. Rockford police say Videl Seymore, 49, was arrested back in January and found his blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit of 0.08%. This is Seymor’s fifth DUI and he...
BELVIDERE, IL

