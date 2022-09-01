Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A flood watch up for the commonwealth
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! We continue our First Alert Weather Day as slow-moving showers and storms are likely to continue. A flood watch is up that will go until late Monday evening. Let’s get to it! Starting off this morning we are seeing some scattered showers...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking rounds of storms over the weekend into next week. Thanks to this unsettled pattern it’s a First Alert Weather Day, which will continue until Monday. Expect between 1-3 inches of rain, which may cause flash flooding. Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” We’ll see the best chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures warm from the upper 70s this weekend to the middle 80s by next Saturday. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK.
WKYT 27
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
WATCH | Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding. The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. WATCH | UK fans start tailgating early ahead of home opener. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WKYT 27
Lightning strikes Lexington home, leaves holes in roof
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Earlier Saturday morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to a call of lightning striking a home on Passage Mound Way. Neighbors described the scene as an explosion followed by shingles littered everywhere. “The residents heard and took a lightning strike to the peak of their roof....
WKYT 27
Concert at The Burl benefits EKY non-profit impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Appalachian Citizens’ Law Center (ACLC) was ready to celebrate 20 years of service on Saturday, but Mother Nature had other plans. “Our office is right along the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Whitesburg and so as the creek rose, our building was completely inundated with water,” said Hilary Miles, an ACLC development director.
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
WTVQ
Woman dies in early morning car crash on Bryan Station Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is dead after a car crash early Sunday morning. Lexington Police say the single vehicle crash happened at 3:10 a.m. in the 2700 block of Bryan Station Road. Police say 4 people were inside the car, 1 woman died from her injuries. The...
wmky.org
TRAFFIC ALERT: US 62 Simon Kenton Bridge Temporarily Closed at Maysville
FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (1 PM Friday, Sept. 2, 2022) - The US 62 Simon Kenton Memorial Bridge at downtown Maysville is temporarily closed due to a gas leak, according to the Maysville Police Department. Highway crews are currently placing barricades on both ends of the bridge, which could remain in place...
WKYT 27
Man dies in overnight shooting in Lexington
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Lexington health leaders making sure people get monkeypox vaccine. Updated: 13 hours ago. On Thursday the health department held a second...
WKYT 27
Ribbons placed in downtown Lexington for ovarian cancer awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group in Lexington is placing teal ribbons throughout downtown Lexington to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The ribbons are tied to lamp posts along Main Street. “My mom died from ovarian cancer by the time it was diagnosed she was stage three and and only...
WKYT 27
UK police chief focused on safety as tailgating begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just over 24 hours away from the first football game in the bluegrass, and Big Blue Nation is already out setting up their tailgates ahead of tomorrow. UK police are making sure they’re prepared to keep everyone safe. “We encourage you to arrive...
Albany Herald
No. 20 Kentucky slams Miami of Ohio in season opener
Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns and Barion Brown added a 100-yard kickoff return for a score to lift No. 20 Kentucky to a 37-13 victory over visiting Miami of Ohio on Saturday in Lexington, Ky. Levis, who was 21-for-32 passing, found Tayvion Robinson six times for...
WKYT 27
Annual Kentucky Bash celebrates Easter Seals Cardinal Hill
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 49th Bash benefiting Easter Seals Cardinal Hill is the unofficial kickoff to football season in the Bluegrass. The annual event was paused the last couple of years because of the pandemic. Traditionally, it is held every year the night before the UK home opener. This...
WKYT 27
No. 20 Kentucky routs Miami (Ohio), Stoops ties wins record
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - arion Brown returned the second-half kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, Keidron Smith’s fumble return less than a minute later set up another score and No. 20 Kentucky pulled away to beat Miami (Ohio) 37-13 on Saturday night in the opener for both teams. Mark...
WKYT 27
Police investigating a deadly crash in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are working to investigate a crash that has left one person dead. It happened at 2700 Bryan Station Road around 3:15 this morning. We are told a single vehicle was involved carrying four passengers. One of those passengers, 36-year-old Brittany Khamis, was pronounced dead at...
WKYT 27
How is inflation impacting tailgate season?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A report by Wells Fargo shows from July 2021 to July 2022 inflation cost has increased the average grocery bill 13%. UK football takes on Miami of Ohio this weekend. The team is ready, the fans are ready, but are your pockets ready?. Matthew Wood is...
WTVQ
Magazine names Natural Bridge as best state park in US
SLADE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Natural Bridge State Resort Park came in at No. 1 of 25 Best State Resort Parks in the United States in a recent vacation-based magazine. “Natural Bridge State Resort Park is the ideal spot for bird watching enthusiasts with the best viewings in May, June, and September. The park has two campgrounds with 87 utility sites and a number of tent sites. The park’s lake is engulfed in a majestic forest and mammoth sandstone cliffs. Fishing, canoeing, and kayaking are all popular activities at Mill Creek Lake. Hiking trails around the park range from a one-half mile in length to seven-and-one-half miles of scenic woodlands. Families enjoy playing a round of 18-hole miniature golf or taking a dip at the pool complex featuring a zero-entry pool with a river theme,” Vacation Idea said of Natural Bridge.
WKYT 27
All 4,000 beagles now rescued from Virginia Breeding Facility
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four thousand beagles gearing up to make big moves across the country. A couple dozen to find homes right here in Lexington. “They got here about 7:30 last night. They got a little acclimated, got to play outside and meet each other for the first time. Today they all went to get their spay surgeries.”
WKYT 27
Tips to prevent bugs from getting into your home this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year again when insects invade your home, searching for a place to stay during the winter. However, there are ways you can rid your home of these pests as they begin their fall crawl. “We start to see more of...
