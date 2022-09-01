Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys add Jason Peters and potentially save their season
When Tyron Smith went down with a serious leg injury, the Dallas Cowboys were standing on the brink of catastrophe. Veteran depth was nonexistent, unproven reserves were not panning out, and the only available option involved moving a rookie from inside to the blind side. With four of the five...
3 Dallas Cowboys who are Fantasy Football steals
As the fantasy football season approaches the Dallas Cowboys are primed to be a top fantasy offense once again. In 2021, the Cowboys are ranked first in fantasy points per game and are poised once again to finish at the top despite the absences of key members such as Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones is finally doing something about major weakness
Cowboys fans should be able to breathe a sigh of relief after much inactivity over one of the most important holes Dallas has. Protecting your quarterback is arguably the most important job when building a roster, and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed shockingly uninterested in prioritizing the defense of Dak Prescott when Tyron Smith went down with a serious injury during the preseason.
Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival
On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
