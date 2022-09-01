Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan’s QB race takes a sharp turn toward ‘electric’ J.J. McCarthy
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s season opener was supposed to be the Cade McNamara show, the incumbent’s opportunity to impress Jim Harbaugh and staff in their two-week open tryout for the starting quarterback job. And while McNamara showed up for work, throwing for 136 yards and a...
Another Michigan blowout coming vs. Hawaii, Las Vegas oddsmakers predict
If you thought Michigan’s season opener was a lopsided affair, next Saturday could wind up even less competitive if the oddsmakers are right. Circa Sports in Las Vegas released its Week 2 college football lines on Sunday, and the eighth-ranked Wolverines opened as 46-point favorites for their game against Hawaii (8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network).
Wolverine Confidential: What we learned about Michigan’s QBs, defense in Week 1
Is Michigan’s quarterback competition inching closer to a resolution?. Cade McNamara started the team’s opener against Colorado State on Saturday but produced middling results, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy, however, shined in his limited snaps, rushing three times for 50 yards and completed all four of his passes for 30 yards.
Cade McNamara caught off guard by ‘unusual’ Michigan QB plan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — His shoulders slumped and arms crossed, a dejected Cade McNamara fielded questions from reporters Saturday for the first time since Jim Harbaugh took his quarterback battle public. Michigan coasted to a 51-7 victory over visiting Colorado State at Michigan Stadium, a week to the day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan empties bench, blows out Colorado State: live updates recap
Michigan dominated this one in the season opener for both teams. After a somewhat slow start, the Wolverines cruised and went deep into their bench in the fourth quarter. Michigan finished with 440 yards to Colorado State’s 219. Fifteen different Wolverines caught a pass. Four scored rushing touchdowns. Michigan...
Snap counts, takeaways from Michigan’s win over Colorado State
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team was expected to dominate Colorado State in its 2022 season opener on Saturday, and it did. The Wolverines outgained the Rams 440 yards to 219 in a 51-7 victory and won the turnover battle 2-0. Not surprisingly, Jim Harbaugh’s team earned high marks from Pro Football Focus, receiving an overall grade of 88.0, which is well above average.
Michigan football missing two starters vs. Colorado State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team will be without two starters for its season opener today. Offensive lineman Ryan Hayes and linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green are “being held” with undisclosed injuries, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive ahead of kickoff against Colorado State (noon, ABC). Hayes...
With chip on shoulder, Michigan’s defense delivers in opener
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s players were cognizant of the public perception of the team’s defense heading into 2022. The unit lost seven starters from last year, including dominant pass-rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, and many wondered how effective the unit would be without them. players were...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan offensive line holds up without two key contributors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan entered its season opener without one starter along the offensive line, and had to do some shuffling after a second key contributor went down due to injury. The sixth-ranked Wolverines knew they were going to miss starting left tackle Ryan Hayes for Saturday’s 51-7...
Overheard outside Michigan’s locker room: Defense eats and ‘tough as a $2 steak’
ANN ARBOR – With a weak nonconference schedule, Michigan’s football team was expected to cruise through the first three weeks of its season. The Wolverines got off to a roaring start Saturday with a 51-7 win visiting Colorado State. With Jim Harbaugh’s team jumping out to a big...
Michigan vs. Colorado State score predictions from MLive’s beat writers
After months of anticipation, Michigan’s football team will finally kick off its 2022 season at noon Saturday. The Wolverines, coming off their first Big Ten title since 2004, are heavy favorites against a visiting Colorado State program coming off a 3-9 season. While Michigan is replacing several key pieces...
Our favorite photos from Michigan’s opening win over Colorado State
ANN ARBOR -- The Wolverines are back, and their first appearance has them on the road to a successful season. The reigning Big Ten champions took the field at Michigan Stadium for their first game of the season Saturday, with starting quarterback Cade McNamara beginning the assault on visiting Colorado State. Coach Jim Harbaugh introduced J.J. McCarthy briefly in the first half before giving him a larger role in the second - he threw 4 for 4 and ran in a touchdown. Alan Bowman and Alex Orji also saw game time, with Orji running in a late touchdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
National amputee baseball team managed by former Tiger takes on Michigan squad
TROY, MI - Some of them are missing an arm. Others are missing a leg. What they aren’t missing is talent, passion and heart. The Louisville Slugger Warriors National amputee baseball team spent the Labor Day weekend in Troy taking on players from the Detroit Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL).
Ann Arbor woman launches mobile café in 1969 Red Dale trailer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- When Hailey Polidori had the idea to open a café just a few years ago, she didn’t drink coffee. Polidori, 26, was a student at Central Michigan University when she first realized she wanted to open her own business. “There was a coffee shop...
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
See 44 photos as Ypsilanti Lincoln takes on Monroe in high school football
YPSILANTI, MI -- In a nerve wracking match up filled with interceptions and turnovers, Monroe was able to secure a 28-21 win over Ypsilanti Lincoln. Monroe was led by senior receiver Aidan Brodie with two touchdowns, as well as one from Dinato Gandara and Ryan Sieler. Lincoln was led by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend
DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
From India to Ann Arbor, new city attorney’s road to city hall long and winding
ANN ARBOR, MI — Growing up in New Delhi, Atleen Kaur had public service instilled in her at a young age. “My mom was a public servant, she worked for the government of India, so I watched that all through my childhood,” said Kaur, who took over as Ann Arbor’s new city attorney this year, replacing longtime City Attorney Stephen Postema.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Afternoon Delight still makes its bran muffin with its original recipe
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Afternoon Delight owner Joanne Williams said there are still some things that haven’t changed since the restaurant opened in 1978. The Ann Arbor breakfast and lunch spot has expanded its menu over the years, but Williams said some menu items, like its freshly baked bran muffins, are still made from their original recipes.
Chelsea football bounces back with nail-biting win over Angola (IN)
CHELSEA – It was clear last week and became even clearer on Friday night that Chelsea’s football team will have to earn everything it gets this season. After falling in the season opener to Trenton last week, the defending Division 4 state champions returned home to face Angola (IN), looking to get the sour taste of last week’s tough loss out of their mouths.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0