Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Wolverine Confidential: What we learned about Michigan’s QBs, defense in Week 1

Is Michigan’s quarterback competition inching closer to a resolution?. Cade McNamara started the team’s opener against Colorado State on Saturday but produced middling results, finishing 9 of 18 passing for 136 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore J.J. McCarthy, however, shined in his limited snaps, rushing three times for 50 yards and completed all four of his passes for 30 yards.
The Ann Arbor News

Snap counts, takeaways from Michigan’s win over Colorado State

ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s football team was expected to dominate Colorado State in its 2022 season opener on Saturday, and it did. The Wolverines outgained the Rams 440 yards to 219 in a 51-7 victory and won the turnover battle 2-0. Not surprisingly, Jim Harbaugh’s team earned high marks from Pro Football Focus, receiving an overall grade of 88.0, which is well above average.
The Ann Arbor News

Our favorite photos from Michigan’s opening win over Colorado State

ANN ARBOR -- The Wolverines are back, and their first appearance has them on the road to a successful season. The reigning Big Ten champions took the field at Michigan Stadium for their first game of the season Saturday, with starting quarterback Cade McNamara beginning the assault on visiting Colorado State. Coach Jim Harbaugh introduced J.J. McCarthy briefly in the first half before giving him a larger role in the second - he threw 4 for 4 and ran in a touchdown. Alan Bowman and Alex Orji also saw game time, with Orji running in a late touchdown.
The Flint Journal

The largest free jazz festival in the world is in Michigan and it’s this weekend

DETROIT - The largest free jazz festival in the world takes place right here in Michigan and for the first time in two years because of COVID, it’s welcoming back fans. The Detroit Jazz Festival takes place throughout Downtown Detroit today through Monday, September 5, featuring dozens of local, national and international music artists on multiple stages. And yes, you can watch any musician you want for free. Just show up and explore.
The Ann Arbor News

Chelsea football bounces back with nail-biting win over Angola (IN)

CHELSEA – It was clear last week and became even clearer on Friday night that Chelsea’s football team will have to earn everything it gets this season. After falling in the season opener to Trenton last week, the defending Division 4 state champions returned home to face Angola (IN), looking to get the sour taste of last week’s tough loss out of their mouths.
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

