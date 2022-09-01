ANN ARBOR -- The Wolverines are back, and their first appearance has them on the road to a successful season. The reigning Big Ten champions took the field at Michigan Stadium for their first game of the season Saturday, with starting quarterback Cade McNamara beginning the assault on visiting Colorado State. Coach Jim Harbaugh introduced J.J. McCarthy briefly in the first half before giving him a larger role in the second - he threw 4 for 4 and ran in a touchdown. Alan Bowman and Alex Orji also saw game time, with Orji running in a late touchdown.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO