For over a decade, the New Orleans Saints were quite accustomed to seeing Matt Ryan lead the Atlanta Falcons. Following the Falcons’ call to ship off Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, the Saints will now have to game plan against quarterback Marcus Mariota twice a year, and their first matchup is set […] The post Saints’ Cameron Jordan gets real on challenge of facing Marcus Mariota-led Falcons offense in Week 1 appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO