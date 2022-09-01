Read full article on original website
Labor Day storms are isolated, but the week ahead looks WET!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our rain chances for Labor Day are low, mainly the chance for an isolated storm or two across the Suncoast. But we’re tracking a Low that will develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. That Low pushed more moisture into Florida and widespread rains to end the week and next weekend. So keep an umbrella handy after today.
WATCH | Jason's FastCast for Saturday, September 3rd
High pressure will create a nice weekend across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mix of sun and cloud, a few storms, and an increase in heat and humidity. Our next weather maker, a cold front, arrives on Tuesday, sparking showers and storms. Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs cool from the 90s on Sunday to the lower 80s by Thursday.
Gator attack in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has reported an alligator incident. According to the FWC, they received a call around 6 pm and dispatched an alligator trapper to the location. The victim was transported to Sarasota Hospital and at this time the extent of...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KAIT) - Officials say two children were killed and three were injured when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler on a Missouri highway. According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition failed to yield around 12:10 p.m. Friday and pulled into the path of an 18-wheeler in the northbound lane of Interstate 55. The incident happened a few miles south of Marston, KAIT reports.
