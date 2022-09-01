SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our rain chances for Labor Day are low, mainly the chance for an isolated storm or two across the Suncoast. But we’re tracking a Low that will develop over the northern Gulf of Mexico this week. That Low pushed more moisture into Florida and widespread rains to end the week and next weekend. So keep an umbrella handy after today.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO