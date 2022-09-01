Harriers hit the course at Virginia

VIRGINIA — It was a pair of powerhouse teams from last season that found success on Wednesday at the early-season Rock Ridge Cross Country Invitational.

On the boys side, the hosting Wolverines claimed three of the top four spots in the varsity race to crush the competition with 23 points. For the girls, Hibbing placed two runners in the top five and another in the top 10 to come away with the win on 47 points.

Individually, Rock Ridge senior Cameron Stocke blazed past his nearest competition in the boys’ 5K, winning with a time of 16:17. His nearest competitor, Cromwell-Wright’s Noah Foster, finished more than a minute behind him at 17:37.

On the girls side, Mountain Iron-Buhl junior took home individual honors, winning the 5K race with a time of 20:29. Rock Ridge freshman Nora Stark took second in her first ever cross country race with a time of 20:54.

Wolverine seniors Jake Bradach and Jared Delich finished third and fourth, respectively with times of 17:39 and 17:45. Connor Matschiner was fourth for Rock Ridge in eighth place with a time of 18:52. Casey Aune rounded out the Wolverines scoring top five in 11th place with a time of 19:04.

Ely was second in the boys varsity event with 80 points. Caid Chittum led the Timberwolves contingent in 12th place with a time of 19:05. Ben Cavalier was 14th (19:22) and Jake Cochran was 16th (19:32). Silas Soum took home 19th place for Ely (19:47) while Otto Devine rounded out the scoring top five in 25th place (20:04).

The Hibbing Bluejackets finished the boys race in fourth place with 101 points and were led by eighth grader Joey Gabardi, who crossed the finish line at 19:07. Silas Langner was 18th (19:47), Lucas Arnhold was 23rd (19:58), Christian Massich 27th (20:16) and Nick Ruzich 28th (20:18).

Mountain Iron-Buhl fielded three runners in the varsity race, two shy of a team score, and were led by Leighton Helander in 22nd place (19:54). Spencer Sandberg finished 37th (20:56) and Jasper Helander camein 63rd (24:41).

One runner shy of posting a team score, Chisholm was led by Ben Thompson’s 57th place finish (23:00). Isaac Flemming was 66th (25:34), Warren Novak was 69th (26:38) and Daniel Perpich was 70th (26:53).

Iron Range runners flooded the top 10 on the girls side with Hibbing’s Mileena Sullivan (21:05), MI-B’s Kate Nelson (21:15) and Hibbing’s Gianna Figueroa (21:41) claiming the final spots in the top five.

Ely was led by eighth grader Molly Brophy in 8th place (22:23.120), Rock Ridge’s Maija Lamppa took ninth (22:23.128) and Hibbing’s Abigail Theien was 10th (22:29).

Jorie Anderson (22:51) and Avery Kukowski (22:53) rounded out Hibbing’s scoring top five in 14th and 15th place, respectively.

Rock Ridge came second overall with 71 points and were bolstered by Avah Kraushaar in 11th place (22:41), Katelyn Torrel in 20th place (23:02) and Emma Lamppa in 32nd place (24:32).

Ely finished third with 98 points. Behind Brophy, Zoe Devine finished in 18th place (22:55), Phoebe Helms took 24th place (23:30), Claire Blauch finished in 27th (23:51) and Evie Cavalier was 28th (24:00).

Mountain Iron-Buhl finished in seventh place. Behind the Nelson twins, they were led by Colie Otto in 56th place (28:25), Ginny Moe in 57th (28:48) and Olivia Johnson in 67th (33:46).

The Bluestreaks fielded two runners on the girls side with seventh grader Olivia Pascuzzi running to a 23rd place finish (23:30). Eighth grade teammate Destiny Schmitz crossed the finish line in 39th with a time of 25:10.

Rock Ridge Invitational

Boys’ team scores: 1, Rock Ridge 23; 2, Ely, 80; 3, Grand Rapids, 98; 4, Hibbing, 101; 5, Duluth Denfeld, 134; 6, Esko, 152; 7, Cloquet,154; 8, Hermantown, 178.

Girls’ team scores: 1, Hibbing, 47; 2, Rock Ridge, 71; 3, Ely, 98; 4, Duluth Marshall, 122; 5, Cloquet, 141; 6, Grand Rapids, 158; 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 171; 8, Duluth Denfeld, 187; 9, Hermantown, 199; 10, Deer River/Northland, 299.