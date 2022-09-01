Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Save On Xbox Series X Bundle, The Quarry on PS5, and More
Check out the the best daily deals to get the long weekend started, including a rare discount on an Xbox Series X gaming console bundle, $170 off the Apple AirPods Max headphones, $50 off the Bose SoundLik II portable Bluetooth speaker, and $300 off the Arcade1Up The Simpsons cabinet. Plus, save on horror gem The Quarry on PS5, and check out the new low price on the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti video card.
The Best Labor Day TV Deals at Amazon
Labor Day weekend is upon us and that means there's plenty of deals floating around the internet to take advantage of. And, with the NFL football season right around the corner, there's no better time to upgrade your old TV to something newer. Amazon currently has some great deals on a selection of awesome Samsung, LG, and Sony 4K TVs. Check out our full list below of the best deals you can take advantage of right now.
Deal Alert: Save up to $500 Off the 2022 Hisense U8H 4K Mini-LED Gaming TVs
If you're in the market for an excellent, future proofed gaming TV but want to keep your budget to under $1K, then take a look at the 2022 Hisense U8H series TVs. They have all the technology you'd want in a current generation gaming TV and they perform superbly as HDR TV sets as well. Best of all, Amazon has the 65" and 55" models at the lowest price we've seen, cheaper than on Amazon Prime Day or last year's Black Friday. At their new price point, they are strong contenders for best quality TVs in their respective price ranges.
Secret Haligtree Medallion
The Secret Haligtree Medallion has two separate halves that you need to track down and piece together. They'll grant you access to the secret area accessible through the Grand Lift of Rold. Left half of a split medallion depicting the Haligtree. Brandishing the medallion with both halves conjoined will activate...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
Aussie Deals: $9 FIFA, Lowest Last of Us and Splatoon 3, $150 off a Forza Horizon Bundle!
What's the best salve for the start of a week and some jerk saying "Case of the Mondays" in your vicinity? A cheaply purchased video game and the promise of a vigorous evening play. As a special case, I'd recommend today's Shadow of Mordor purchase for anybody watching LOTR: The Rings of Power. Celebrimbor features heavily in both media. Plus, the Nemesis system is still absolutely orcsome to this day. Truly, this game and its sequel have aged like a fine elf.
Premijera serije The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power privukla je 25 MILIONA GLEDALACA!
Premijera serije The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power u dve epizode privukla je 25 miliona gledalaca za 24 sata i zvanično je postala najveća premijera u istoriji Prime Video. Amazon je podelio podatak o ovoj prekretnici u saopštenju za javnost, rekavši da je...
Deal Alert: Save $300 Off Select Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets at Dell (Terminator 2, The Simpsons, and Street Fighter)
Dell is offering up to $300 off select Arcade1Up arcade gaming cabinets. These aren't the ones that nobody wants; these are some of Arcade1Up's most popular cabinets including the Terminator 2 cabinet complete with light guns, The Simpsons 4-player cabinet, and the Street Fighter "Big Blue" cabinet. Arcade1Up cabinets are 3:4 replicas of the arcade original, making them approximately 4 feet tall. The ones on sale today include a matching themed riser that raises the height by another 1 foot, giving you the option of either sitting or standup play. All these cabinets have controls for 2- or 4-person local multiplayer, but if you don't have a buddy around to play with, you can hop onto the live WiFi (no subscription required) to play with other remote Arcade1Up players. Arcade1Up cabinets come flat packed, which means that some (easy) assembly will be required on your part.
Netflix Is Getting Cheaper ... With Ads - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Netflix is in a race to outdo Disney Plus by moving up its timeline to debut its cheaper, ad-supported plan for subscribers. As opposed to dropping this new subscription tier in early 2023 as initially planned, #Netflix is looking at a November 1st release, to get it out the streaming door before Disney Plus’ Dec. 8th launch of its ad-supported service. Netflix is working with its ad partner, Microsoft, to get advertisers and ad buyers locked in on negotiated prices by September 30th to meet its November 1st launch date. In other news, Aquaman 2 star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II called out his work in the DCEU movie, saying it was nothing but clown work in comparison to his other, more serious roles. And a message from NHTSA on safe driving and reaching for the stars.
Deal Alert: Score a 65" Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED TV for $1399.99
OLED TVs are still considered to be the best TVs on the market. Of the few OLED TV brands that are available, LG and Sony are the two that are most highly recommended. Both brands have OLED lineups with several generations of updates, boast impeccable image quality, and sport gaming-centric features for gamers with current generation consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X. These top flight TVs used to command a premium price that matched their reputation, but no longer.
You Can Get Sorted Into Your Hogwarts Legacy House Right Now
Hogwarts Legacy may have been delayed until early next year, but if you are itching to get a head start and get pre-sorted into your Hogwarts house, now you can!. A new blog post on WizardingWorld.com notes that you can link your WB Games and Harry Potter Fan Club and transfer all your data, such as what house you were sorted into. Once the game is released, you will get an account link prompt at launch where you can either scan a QR code or visit the website that appears on the screen. Once you link up everything, you will be set to go.
Amazon Introduced New Tactics to Combat The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Review Bombing
Review bombing by internet trolls has become a huge problem and has caused sites like Rotten Tomatoes to show user scores for films and movies that are far lower than they should be. To help combat that problem, Amazon has introduced a new delay tactic for its new shows like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Genshin Impact: Tighnari and Zhongli Banner Makes $15 Million in Ten Days
Genshin Impact’s much-awaited Version 3.0 is finally here and it brought the Dendro 5-star bow user Tighnari along with a rerun for the Geo Archon, Zhongli. The banner went live on August 24, 2022, and we have data from the Chinese App Store that shows that the banner generated $15 million in revenue.
