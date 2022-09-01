Read full article on original website
Death Stranding Cliff Unger Figure Available for Preorder at the IGN Store
Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding is full of celebrities, including none other than the intimidating Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen's character is Cliff Unger, also known as the Mysterious Soldier and the Mysterious Man, and now you can own a replica of the character thanks to the IGN Store. This Death Stranding Cliff Figma is only available for preorder for three more days, so be sure to check out the listing now if you're interested.
Ooblets Review
Have you ever moved to a new town and, what do you know, there’s an abandoned farm ready for you to claim and revitalize all on your own? With adorable creatures to collect and eccentric townsfolk to befriend, Ooblets doesn’t follow a completely unfamiliar formula. But while the unique twists it adds to that structure aren’t very deep, they did keep me smiling for the roughly 30 hours it took to finish the main story.
LEGO Brawls - Launch Trailer
LEGO Brawls is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The launch trailer showcases customization options as LEGO themed-characters, including pirates and more, battle each other.
God of War Ragnarok and Rick and Morty Crossover Is an Ad Worthy of the Nine Realms
A new ad for God of War Ragnarok is a legendary crossover with Rick and Morty that sees our favorite duo travel to the Nine Realms for some hilarious fun. The new ad was revealed on the night of the Season 6 premiere of Rick and Morty, and it begins with Rick shaving his head and putting red paint on his face to look just like Kratos before he and Morty travel to the world of God of War Ragnarok.
Against the Storm - Exclusive Changing World Trailer
Watch the latest Against the Storm trailer for a look at some new gameplay, how settlements are built, the types of order you can choose, and more. Meet the settlers who establish colonies in the upcoming roguelite city builder and see how they construct a new settlement. Following a devastating storm that destroyed the world, you'll need to help rebuild as you lead humans, lizards, beavers, and harpies to reclaim the wilderness, gather resources, and discover new technologies.
Mohgwyn Palace Map
The Mohgwyn Palace Map can only be accessed either by following Varre's Questline or finding the secret Waygate teleporter in the Consecrated Snowfield. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Mohgwyn Palace and environs. In the lightless depths lies the grave of an ancient civilization. It is...
Lake of Rot Map
The Lake of Rot Map is located in the middle of the Lake of Rot, which is accessible while doing Ranni's questline which takes you to a separate area of Ainsel River leading to it. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of the Lake of Rot and...
Budding Horn
A rarely-seen specimen of a young, budding horn. This horn began to sprout on a beast that typically bears no horn. Perhaps it's a vestige of the primordial crucible. The Budding Horn is a type of material that is used in crafting to make certain types of consumables that can toughen your character.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Producers on Making the Series Accessible
Spoilers ahead for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power!. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a prequel story in an age that is filled with other such prequels as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, Better Call Saul, and so many others. While prequels can fill in important gaps in the universe of the stories we love, they also must deal with the fact that we simply know a lot of what comes next in regards to the fate of characters, the world, etc. and must find new ways to surprise and engage us.
Psychic Spectacular 2022
The popular Psychic Spectacular Event is returning to Pokemon GO, with exciting Pokemon to add to your collection, all centered around those pesky Psychic-types. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the starting time of the event, what Pokemon you can acquire and how, and much more!. Psychic Spectacular...
Bloober's Silent Hill 2 Remake Screenshots Leaked
Silent Hill is easily the most anticipated title in the horror genre for the entire gaming industry. We have seen many leaks and reports related to Silent Hills remake which keep developing the player's intrigue. At first we saw some screenshots that were taking down through a copyright claim. Then we learnt that there were multiple Silent Hill projects in the works at Bloober. The last leak we saw, pointed towards a September reveal for Silent Hill 2 remake.
New Details on Cancelled Zelda Sheik Game Seemingly Emerge: 'It Was an Experiment Gone Wrong'
New details about the Sheik game once in development at Retro Studios have been revealed. The Zelda spin-off was reportedly in various stages of early development for three years, but one developer described the simplistic gameplay as "an experiment gone wrong," leading to its cancellation. First properly revealed through concept...
Cyberpunk 2077 Stream Will Reveal What's Next for the Game
A Cyberpunk 2077 stream next week will spell out what’s coming up for the sci-fi RPG. The next edition of Night City Wire will give us a glimpse of what’s on the horizon for Cyberpunk 2077 as well as discuss the upcoming anime, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. It looks as though the upcoming show might be getting a little in-game love, too.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Star Wars: Republic Commando's Battle Droid Gets an Impressive Black Series Figure
Fans of 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando are still waiting for a sequel, but there is one ray of light on the horizon. Hasbro is immortalizing one of the enemies from that video game as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series action figure line. The Republic Commando Battle...
The Surprising Inspiration Behind the Intro to Marvel's Spider-Man | Art of the Level
With Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered now released on PC, IGN sat down with some of the game’s devs to talk about how the introduction cinematic of Peter Parker’s apartment came to be and how one ‘80s cinema classic heavily inspired the entire process. This is Art of the Level.
Daemon Targaryen's Big Move Held Shades of Daenerys' Fall From Grace
Warning: Full spoilers for House of the Dragon's third episode, "Second of His Name." If you're not caught up yet, check out our House of the Dragon Episode 3 Review. The latest chapter of HBO's House of the Dragon, "Second of His Name," saw Prince Daemon Targaryen take to the battlefield and do something that was -- all at once -- brave, foolish, risky, arrogant, dishonorable, petty, and self-serving. After receiving word from his brother, King Viserys I, that King's Landing, after two years, would be sending ships to aid his and Corlys Velaryon's war against the Triarchy and their wardog Craghas Drahar -- aka the "Crabfeeder" -- Daemon decided it was best that he take a huge gamble and try to win the war in that very instant, lest his brother save him from his failures.
Consecrated Snowfield Map
The Consecrated Snowfield Map is only accessible after finding both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion and using them at the Grand Lift of Rold. You'll find it just off the main road to the west. It's a Key Item in Elden Ring. Description. Map of Consecrated Snowfield and environs....
Check Out 18 Minutes of Gameplay From New Tales From the Borderlands
At PAX West, Gearbox Software revealed the first extended look at the gameplay for New Tales From the Borderlands. While Gearbox is committed to the narrative style pioneered by Telltale Games, there are plenty of surprises in store for this revival. As revealed last month, Gearbox and key alumni from...
Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader’s Combat Promises To Be a Strategy Masterclass
The Warhammer 40,000 universe isn’t known for being shallow. It is chronicled across hundreds of different novels, lore articles, and rule books, each drilling deeper into the histories and abilities of the 41st millennium’s many factions. With that in mind, Owlcat Games - creator of the incredibly layered Pathfinder series - is the perfect developer for a 40k CRPG. And after seeing just 30 minutes of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, it seems as though Owlcat is well underway creating a dizzyingly deep and complex game that’s totally authentic to the setting.
