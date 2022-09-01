ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuskegee, AL

Here's what to watch for as Tuskegee football faces Fort Valley State in Red Tails Classic

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jx0F7_0hdqXCDs00

Tuskegee football will take on SIAC rival Fort Valley State in the second annual Red Tails Classic on Sunday at Cramton Bowl at 6 p.m.

The game will be televised on ESPNU.

Fort Valley State beat Tuskegee 30-0 in the first Red Tails Classic last season. However, the Golden Tigers lead the all-time series against the Wildcats, 32-21-2, and had won eight of their last nine games against FVSU prior to 2021.

Tuskegee is coming off a 3-8 season in which it went 2-4 and finished fourth in the SIAC West division. Fort Valley went 5-5 (3-3 SIAC) and placed fourth in the SIAC East.

The Golden Tigers were picked to finish third out of five teams in the West in the 2022 SIAC preseason poll, while the Wildcats were predicted fifth out of eight in the East.

A win Sunday would be the 700th win in program history for Tuskegee. The Golden Tigers' all-time record is 699-375-51.

Here's what to watch for Sunday:

Honoring history

The Red Tails Classic honors the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of Black aviators who fought during World War II. ESPN and the city of Montgomery partnered to begin the event in 2021 to recognize that legacy, while also showcasing historically Black colleges and universities.

"As the setting for many of the most seminal moments in the Modern Civil Rights Movement and the home of Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base and the 187th Fighter Wing of the Alabama Air National Guard, there is no better place than Montgomery to celebrate HBCU excellence while honoring the legendary Tuskegee Airmen," Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said in a statement.

Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy's father, Wilbur, was a Tuskegee Airman. Tony Dungy told Sports Illustrated last week that he'd love to see the Red Tails Classic become a fixture of college football's opening weekend.

"I'd love to see it nationally televised, and everyone have it on their radar, and really kind of celebrate two tremendous traditions," Dungy told Sports Illustrated. "Those airmen and their service and what they meant to our country, and then the HBCU coaches and players who did so much for college football and NFL football."

New coaches

Both programs will have new coaches leading them this season.

Tuskegee parted ways with longtime coach and athletics director Willie Slater in December. Slater won five Black national championships and seven SIAC titles in his 15 seasons coaching the Golden Tigers, compiling a 123-47 record, but had not had a winning season since 2017.

Reginald Ruffin, who was an assistant at Tuskegee from 2002-2010 and head coach at Miles from 2011-2021, was hired to replace Slater as coach and AD. Ruffin won four SIAC championships at Miles and went 65-44 in 10 seasons.

Ruffin will serve as the Golden Tigers' head coach this season before stepping down to focus on his AD duties. Offensive coordinator Aaron James, a former Tuskegee quarterback, will succeed Ruffin starting in 2023.

Fort Valley State hired Shawn Gibbs to lead its program in February, replacing Maurice Flowers. Gibbs, an alum of North Carolina Central, was previously the running backs coach at North Carolina A&T.

Impact newcomers

One of the biggest names on Tuskegee's roster is quarterback Ryan Nettles, who transferred from Alabama State this summer. Nettles was named SWAC Freshman of the Year during the spring 2021 season. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore played in 13 games and threw for 2,111 yards and 18 touchdowns during his career at ASU.

RYAN NETTLES:Freshman quarterback makes his case as face of Alabama State football in debut

Ruffin also brought a few of his standouts at Miles with him. Donte Edwards was named second-team All-SIAC last season after leading the Golden Bears with 1,003 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Other key transfers from Miles include Josh McNeal, a multi-year starter on the defensive line, and H-back Deondre Harvey.

Other players to watch

Tuskegee had two players named to the preseason All-SIAC team. Nathan Harrison, a senior offensive lineman, and Latrevien O'Neal, a junior tight end, were both chosen to the second team.

Harrison was named second-team All-SIAC in 2021. O'Neal caught 17 passes for 295 yards last season.

Fort Valley State had two offensive linemen — junior Emmanuel Boone and senior Waylin Bell — named to the first team. Emanuel Wilson, who ran for 835 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021, was named first team along with defensive back Tyler Moore, who led the team with 57 tackles.

Defensive linemen Tim Alderman, defensive back Christian Maddox and punt returner Hakeem Ellington were chosen to the second team for the Wildcats.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com, by phone at 334-201-9117 and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecutoffnews.com

Miless Golden Bears Stand Strong Against Alabama State

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuskegee, AL
Sports
Fort Valley, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Tuskegee, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Tuskegee, AL
College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Montgomery, AL
Football
City
Fort Valley, GA
Tuskegee, AL
Football
Opelika-Auburn News

Defense, special teams deliver for Central-Phenix City against Enterprise

Historically, it’s the offense that gets it done for Central-Phenix City. Last year’s squad, which made a state title appearance, averaged 41.8 points and 450.5 yards per game. This year’s crew of Red Devils is attempting to keep pace, averaging 476 yards and 37.5 points per game heading into its Week 3 matchup with Enterprise, but Central bucked a trend against the Wildcats on Friday.
PHENIX CITY, AL
thestreamable.com

How to Watch Mercer vs. Auburn Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Auburn Tigers face the Mercer Bears from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+. You can watch the Auburn vs. Mercer game with subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.
AUBURN, AL
WMAZ

WEEK 3: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

WARNER ROBINS - 17 NORTHSIDE - 10 Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates. Warner Robins barber shares the buzz of city football rivalry. The Cairo native and stand-up comedian celebrated his 43rd anniversary of cutting hair, and plenty of those fades belong...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Dungy
41nbc.com

Crawford County gets new school, football field

ROBERTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — You would never know by looking at the parking lot of Crawford County Middle and High School that the old high school used to stand in its place. The freshly-paved parking lot is in front of a brand new facility that houses the high school...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Commentary: Auburn voters favor community over development in recent municipal election

In the recent Auburn City Council elections, those who voted appear to have expressed a clear preference for community values over unbridled economic development. In Wards 5, 2 and 1, the candidates voicing strong support for economic development and weaker support for preserving neighborhoods were resoundingly defeated. These are the three wards that are most threatened by urban encroachment. If you want to see what this future fueled by business interests might look like in Auburn, visit Asheville, N.C.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuskegee Airmen#College Football#Fort Valley State#American Football#Siac#Espnu#Wildcats#Hbcu
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Community mourns loss of Columbus businessman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The owner of a well-known Columbus laundry business has passed away. 62-year-old Tripp Wade was the owner of Wade Cleaners - founded by his grandfather. Wade was involved in charitable projects and served on the board of Midtown Columbus Inc. for a decade. He was also...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
WRBL News 3

Heavy police presence at 6th Avenue and 33rd Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a heavy police presence in the area of 6th Avenue near 33rd Street. Police have cordoned off a section of the roadway in the area. WRBL has phone call in to the Columbus Police Department for further details. Everyone should avoid the area until the scene has been cleared. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy