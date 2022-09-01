'No One is Alone' with Bernadette Peters at Des Moines Civic Center, performing in concert

Very few can call themselves stars of stage and screen the way Bernadette Peters can. The two-time Tony winner brings her acclaimed singing talent to Des Moines on Sept. 8 with the Des Moines Symphony backing her.

She's performed as the super sweet and naïve Marie opposite Steve Martin in the comedy "The Jerk". She's lent her voice to "Anastasia" as Sophie, and took on roles such as Annie Oakley in "Annie Get Your Gun" and Rose in "Gypsy" originally played by actress and singer Ethel Merman.

Those roles and the songs behind them will inform her performance. The show on Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. is a long time coming, canceled several times due to the pandemic . She takes the stage with her vibrant red curls and slinky Champagne-colored dress at the Des Moines Civic Center, 221 Walnut St.

Across more than 50 years of performance, Peters has performed in Broadway musicals from "Mack and Mable" in 1974 to a "Hello, Dolly!" revival in 2018 . In between, she's originated roles in musicals including "Sunday in the Park with George" and "Into the Woods," both created by the late Stephen Sondheim.

She also appeared as the stepmother in the 1997 TV adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical "Cinderella," which also featured Brandy as Cinderella, Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother, Paolo Montalban, Whoopi Goldberg and Jason Alexander.

“As the producers said, ‘We don’t want to do color casting, we want to do diverse casting,'" Peters told the Des Moines Register, days after a 25th-anniversary celebration of "Cinderella" aired . "I think it was so ahead of its time in a way."

More recently Peters made a cameo appearance in the Lin-Manuel Miranda-directed film adaptation of "Tick, Tick... Boom!" and has had a recurring role in the TV musical "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."

The selection of songs included in her evening in Des Moines will even feature pieces she's fond of given to roles she didn't get to play on stage.

"I seem to sing other people's songs. I’ll be sitting in the wings… and I’ll get inspired by other performers in the show," Peters said, noting that she'll likely end the night with "Being Alive" from "Company," a song traditionally sung by a male lead.

“I pick songs where I love to hear those sentiments," she said, alluding to the reflective and transformed song that acts as the "Company" finale. "It makes me feel good. I like to feel those sentiments.”

Similarly sentimental is the song she performed during Sondheim's 90th birthday event, "No One Is Alone" from "Into the Woods," where she played the Witch in the original Broadway production that combines several Brothers Grimm tales.

Though Peters credited Sondheim's 90th birthday event as the most significant COVID-era performance she did, she also mentioned hosting a virtual Broadway Barks event in 2020. The annual event brings out stars of the stage to support cat and dog adoptions, and Peters has continued to support it since helping to found the program in 1998 .

The lifelong performer of the stage hopes her audience has a wonderful night when she performs.

“I’m looking forward to coming to Des Moines and singing with the beautiful orchestra," Peters said. “I’m there to entertain, whether it is in a funny way or a very serious way. Hopefully, I give the audience a night where they feel very satisfied by the end.”

Tickets for the event range from $40 to $165 at desmoinesperformingarts.org .

