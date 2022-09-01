The Beaverdale Fall Festival returns for 2022 with new programs after missing two years

Talent competitions, a cornhole tournament, a pie baking contest and more return to Beaverdale to celebrate the start of autumn. After two years of COVID-19-related cancelations, the Beaverdale Fall Festival comes back to the Des Moines neighborhood for 2022.

The festival on Sept. 16 from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sept. 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. around the intersection of Beaver and Urbandale avenues brings in new programming as well familiar favorite events.

"In previous years, area businesses had stages with local bands while the festival had more of a 'performance area' or 'platform' for things like the talent show and parade judges," explained Beaverdale Fall Festival board member Tony Tandeski in an e-mail.

"This year, in addition to the three area business stages, the board is adding a new stage that will be in the GreenState parking lot that will be an actual full stage with lighting and sound to host not only the usual events, like the talent show, but also new events," he added

New additions include trivia, a kid's and dog parade, yoga and more.

Familiar events from previous years — such as the carnival, car night, kid's zone and talent show — will also be included. Attendees should expect to find a spread of local and visiting vendors and restaurants.

Three other stages from past years will also be active. With the main stage in the mix, festival-goers can expect more live music than ever before with performances each night.

Tandeski expects around 10,000 attendees per day.

Next year's Beaverdale Fall Festival is currently scheduled for Sept. 15 and 16. More information about this year's free festival, including scheduling, can be found at fallfestival.org.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.