Falcons 53-Man Roster: Which Additions Were Most Surprising?

Atlanta trimmed its roster from 80 to 53 on Tuesday, with these five not being among the ones let go.

The Atlanta Falcons have finished the final day of roster cuts and now have their eyes set towards the regular season.

After starting Tuesday with 80 players, the Falcons announced 27 cuts , featuring a mix of seasoned veterans and inexperienced players looking to make their mark in the league.

Among the surprise omissions from Atlanta's initial 53-man roster were tight end Anthony Firkser and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, who each seemed poised to provide depth at their respective positions.

Cut day is commonly viewed as one of the worst days on the NFL calendar, as over one-third of the roster loses a chance to play on Sundays, be it the realization or continuation of a life-long dream.

Conversely, the day serves as an undeniable highlight for those who were firmly on the bubble but made their way in anyways. Here are several who fit the bill, be it at the start of the offseason or at some point during the preseason.

Timmy Horne

An undrafted rookie nose tackle out of Kansas State, Horne was consistently solid throughout the offseason, but didn't provide an incredible number of high-end flashes. After Eddie Goldman retired before training camp, Horne's roster odds improved substantially; the question largely came down to how many nose tackles Atlanta wanted to keep.

The answer turned out favorably for Horne, who pairs with veteran Anthony Rush to give the Falcons a pair of big bodies inside. Compared to Rush, Horne has a bit more juice as a pass rusher and might carve out a niche for himself with the opportunity on Atlanta's 53-man roster.

Jared Bernhardt

Bernhardt 's inclusion on the roster is far from a "surprise" if one focuses solely on his preseason. However, considering where he began - a lacrosse star turned option quarterback who hadn't played receiver until this offseason - Bernhardt's bid to make the team out of camp is one of the true feel-good stories of cut day.

Despite his inexperience at wideout, Bernhardt made big plays time and again for the Falcons throughout the exhibition phase, hauling in a game-winning touchdown pass from fellow rookie Desmond Ridder in Week 1 before turning in a three-receptions, 67-yard performance the week after. Bernhardt's made big plays his entire life and appears to have made enough during camp to extend his stay in Atlanta.

Nate Landman

Much like Bernhardt, Landman would've been a safe bet to make the roster if his preseason was evaluated in a vacuum. The undrafted rookie linebacker from Colorado was always around the ball, proving to be one of the most productive players during Atlanta's exhibition slate.

After the return of veteran linebacker Deion Jones , Landman appeared to be the odd man, but ultimately beat out Kwiatkoski and Dorian Etheridge to get the final spot at inside linebacker. If he's active on game days, expect Landman to be a standout player on special teams, because he simply finds ways to be productive.

Quinton Bell

After flying under the radar despite impressive performances throughout the preseason, Bell put himself on the map with a blocked punt in the finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A former college receiver who converted to outside linebacker for his senior season, Bell's arrow is pointing up defensively, but he's poised to make his mark elsewhere.

With his 6-4, 253-pound frame and stout athletic background, Bell has a chance to be a special teams ace. The Falcons will be hoping Bell's play versus the Jaguars was merely a sign of things to come, and his inclusion on the roster is certainly an indication they think it is.

These four and the rest of Atlanta's 53-man roster will kick off the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New Orleans Saints in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

