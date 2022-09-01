Greater Lansing high school football Week 2 scores
Here's the matchups for Greater Lansing high school football teams for Week 2.
Thursday's games
Ashley 26, New Haven Merritt Academy 6
Everett 17, Eastern 0
Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Laingsburg 21
Bath 22, Potterville 20 (OT)
Charlotte 51, Owosso 6
Haslett 62, Okemos 0
Waverly 33, Sexton 16
Williamston 22, Lansing Catholic 0
Grand Ledge 29, Jackson 28 (OT)
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 38, St. Johns 14
Ionia 44, Wyoming Kelloggsville 8
East Lansing 28, Fenton 14
Clio 34, Eaton Rapids 16
Fowler 35, Summerfield 14
Dansville 34, Saranac 19
Olivet 40, Battle Creek Pennfield 20
Fowlerville 26, Midland Bullock Creek 14
Belding 60, Lakewood 8
Perry 49, Holton 0
Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19
Stockbridge 14, Ypsilanti Community 13
Freeland 59, Alma 14
Standish-Sterling 31, Ithaca 27
Ovid-Elsie 55, Byron 7
Corunna 35, Pinckney 28
Portland St. Patrick 49, Coleman 12
Brown City 40, Maple Valley 20
Friday's games
Morrice 68, Vestaburg 14
Blanchard Montabella 68, Webberville 20
Fulton 48, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 35
