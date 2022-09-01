ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Greater Lansing high school football Week 2 scores

By Brian Calloway and Matthew Pike, Lansing State Journal
 7 days ago

Here's the matchups for Greater Lansing high school football teams for Week 2.

You can follow the action throughout the night here. You can follow on Twitter with our reporters covering games. For updates on Mason vs. Holt, follow Brian Calloway @brian_calloway. Nathaniel Bott will have updates on the Portland-DeWitt matchup @Nathaniel_Bott.

Thursday's games

Ashley 26, New Haven Merritt Academy 6

Everett 17, Eastern 0

Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Laingsburg 21

Bath 22, Potterville 20 (OT)

Charlotte 51, Owosso 6

Haslett 62, Okemos 0

Waverly 33, Sexton 16

Williamston 22, Lansing Catholic 0

DeWitt 39, Portland 34

Mason 35, Holt 12

Grand Ledge 29, Jackson 28 (OT)

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 38, St. Johns 14

Ionia 44, Wyoming Kelloggsville 8

East Lansing 28, Fenton 14

Clio 34, Eaton Rapids 16

Fowler 35, Summerfield 14

Dansville 34, Saranac 19

Olivet 40, Battle Creek Pennfield 20

Fowlerville 26, Midland Bullock Creek 14

Belding 60, Lakewood 8

Perry 49, Holton 0

Whitmore Lake 52, Leslie 19

Stockbridge 14, Ypsilanti Community 13

Freeland 59, Alma 14

Standish-Sterling 31, Ithaca 27

Ovid-Elsie 55, Byron 7

Corunna 35, Pinckney 28

Portland St. Patrick 49, Coleman 12

Brown City 40, Maple Valley 20

Friday's games

Morrice 68, Vestaburg 14

Blanchard Montabella 68, Webberville 20

Fulton 48, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 35

Last week's action: Greater Lansing high school football scores for Week 1

More: Here's what to watch in Week 2 high school football action in Greater Lansing

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Greater Lansing high school football Week 2 scores

