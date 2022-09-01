ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Higher interest rates push up winter storm payback costs

By Ben Felder, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40at0B_0hdqWtGu00

Oklahomans will pay much more than originally expected to cover high natural gas costs from a 2021 winter storm, a result of rising interest rates that one corporation commissioner blames on utility companies receiving a "blank check," while his opponents say his own delays have resulted in millions more being added to payback costs.

Historic drops in temperatures and energy production failures during a February 2021 winter storm resulted in skyrocketing natural gas costs, which state lawmakers have allowed utility companies to cover using state-backed bonds that are paid off with an extra charge added to customer bills.

Oklahoma Natural Gas, which claims its winter storm costs totaled $1.3 billion, had estimated needing $1.7 billion to cover high natural gas prices and bond interest.

But the state sold $2.25 billion in bonds last week for ONG, an amount that included more than double the estimated interest due to a higher than expected interest rate.

In July, bonds sold for OG&E totaled $1.4 billion, a nearly $330 million increase than originally projected, also due to higher interest rates.

Commissioner Bob Anthony, who has consistently opposed the payback plan referred to as "securitization," accused the other two commissioners of going along with a "misguided" plan to cover the high costs of the 2021 winter storm.

"The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's open-ended bond financing orders amounted to blank checks written to the utilities for ratepayers to pay," Anthony wrote this week in a dissenting opinion he filed on the ONG case.

But Commissioner Todd Hiett partially blamed Anthony for the significant increase in payback costs.

"Now he didn't bring the cases to the (state) Supreme Court, but he was very involved in the process," Hiett said, referring to a legal challenge to the payback plan that was unsuccessfully made earlier this year.

"Our bond advisor testified on the record — that all of the protests and the shenanigans that occurred at the Supreme Court cost just OG&E ratepayers $120 million. I don't know if (Anthony) knows that he's hurting the ratepayers, but he is."

Two other utility companies — Centerpoint Energy and Public Service Co. of Oklahoma — also will have state-backed bonds issued to cover winter storm costs.

While interest rates are nearly double what was originally projected, they have still come in under the 6% cap set by the Corporation Commission.

ONG's final interest rate, which was projected to be 2.35%, was finalized last week at 4.523%. The average impact on a residential customer who uses more than 50 dekatherms a month is $10.04, more than $2 higher than original estimates, according to documents from the Corporation Commission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Anthony
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy