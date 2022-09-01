ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How did Justin Harrington wind up back with OU football team? Putting 'pride to the side'

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
NORMAN — Sweat dripping from his brow — and everywhere else — after another OU practice on a sweltering August night, Justin Harrington couldn't help but smile.

“We talk about seizing the moment, staying in the moment,” said Harrington, a redshirt senior defensive back. “Once I got the opportunity, I ran out here with a breath of fresh air. I felt like a 5-year-old. I love being out here every day. I love being in the locker room every day.”

Eleven months ago, Harrington was headed back home to North Carolina, frustrated and dismayed with how the season was going.

Now, after leaving OU in the middle of the season, a coaching change, a humbling reset and another chance — this time as a walk-on — Harrington is back.

After a strong preseason camp, Harrington is expected to play a significant role in the Sooners’ defense.

Ahead of OU’s season opener against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Harrington is listed as the backup to DaShaun White at the “cheetah” position — a hybrid strongside linebacker/nickelback in Brent Venables’ defense.

When Samone Cole called Venables in early August, she knew Harrington — her son — was excited about returning to the Sooners.

She knew that his passion for football had returned after dwindling early last season.

By the time the phone call ended, Cole was the one who was excited.

“Just in that one conversation I feel like he’s in the right place,” Cole said. “He instantly said, ‘Here, you can call me anytime, message anytime, here’s the information for games. Do not hesitate to call me because we’re about family.’”

Akeilon Branch was also reassured by the call.

“Timing is everything,” said Branch, Harrington’s stepfather. “And it’s worked out. We thank Coach (Venables) for giving him the opportunity and sticking in there with him to let him kind of get his engine going.

“We’re thankful.”

Cole and Branch weren’t the only ones blown away by the phone call.

So was Venables.

Cole initially called to thank Venables for giving her son another chance, something Venables called “refreshing.”

“There’s no expectation,” Venables said. “So that’s fun to deal with, too. You’ve got humble people that you’re working with.”

Harrington had to humble himself to step into Venables’ office and ask for another chance.

He didn’t expect to even want to return to Norman.

Harrington now calls his decision to leave “impulsive.”

He doesn’t give many details, but made it clear he was frustrated with the way last season went.

“Last year, I had a good camp and it was a coach’s decision pretty much,” Harrington said.

He stayed in touch with his teammates — especially Woodi Washington, Key Lawrence and Reggie Grimes — throughout the season and following the coaching change.

They encouraged Harrington to come back.

Knowing Venables’ defensive background, hearing what Venables had to say about the direction of the program, and hearing from his friends still on the roster, Harrington decided to give it a shot.

Harrington took a deep breath walking in to a meeting with Venables.

“I had to put all my pride to the side,” Harrington said. “I felt like football is not who I am, but it is what I do, and I feel like this is what I want to do for a long time.”

The pair talked for about 90 minutes.

“It really wasn’t about football,” Harrington said. “I felt like he was trying to find out who I was as a person.

“Not that I’m that young — I’m 22 — but, you know, you still make impulsive decisions. And that’s kind of what we talked about — making impulsive decisions and people just deserving grace and a second chance.”

Venables gave Harrington that chance, though he’d have to walk-on to do it.

Still, Harrington didn’t hesitate.

“Football is football,” Harrington said. “I’m coming out here to play football. I get the opportunity just like everybody else is.”

OU vs. UTEP

KICKOFF: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman (Fox)

Comments / 1

