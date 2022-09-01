Murder charge filed in deadly shooting of Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy

Authorities filed a first-degree murder charge against Benjamin Harrison Plank on Wednesday in connection with last week's fatal shooting of Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's office also has charged Plank, 35, in the wounding of Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy Mark Johns.

Plank remains in the Oklahoma County jail facing the murder charge, three charges of shooting with intent to kill and one charge of "using a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm (drive-by shooting)."

Plank could face the death penalty if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.

Plank also is accused of firing shots at Oklahoma County deputies Melody Norton and Brett Price, neither of whom were wounded. The charge accuses Plank of shooting at Price as he fled the scene of the initial incident in southwest Oklahoma City.

Deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice Aug. 22 at the home where Plank lived with his mother when shots were fired, hitting Swartz and Johns. Both deputies were taken to a hospital, where Swartz died.

Plank led law enforcement on a chase through Oklahoma City before stopping at the main gate to Tinker Air Force Base, where he was arrested.

In the days following the shooting and arrest, details emerged regarding earlier attempts by Plank's mother to have him removed from her home and the number of weapons in his possession.

An emergency protective order was issued Aug. 11, according to court records, and a hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 in the matter.

According to the petition filed by his mother, Plank had at least eight guns. He had recently lost his job, became verbally abusive, tried to start physical altercations and suggested he wanted to be killed, his mother wrote in the petition.

In an affidavit for a search warrant following the shooting, police said Plank was heavily armed. An Oklahoma City Police Department detective wrote that evidence already collected included 38 spent rifle casings, six spent 9mm handgun casings and three .45-caliber pistol casings. Investigators also found a Glock 17 pistol, a shotgun and three rifles, including an AR-15-style rifle.