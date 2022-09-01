ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Murder charge filed in deadly shooting of Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy

By JaNae Williams, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea6bR_0hdqWio900

Authorities filed a first-degree murder charge against Benjamin Harrison Plank on Wednesday in connection with last week's fatal shooting of Oklahoma County Sgt. Bobby Swartz.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney's office also has charged Plank, 35, in the wounding of Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy Mark Johns.

Plank remains in the Oklahoma County jail facing the murder charge, three charges of shooting with intent to kill and one charge of "using a vehicle to facilitate the intentional discharge of a firearm (drive-by shooting)."

Plank could face the death penalty if convicted on the first-degree murder charge.

Plank also is accused of firing shots at Oklahoma County deputies Melody Norton and Brett Price, neither of whom were wounded. The charge accuses Plank of shooting at Price as he fled the scene of the initial incident in southwest Oklahoma City.

Deputies were attempting to serve an eviction notice Aug. 22 at the home where Plank lived with his mother when shots were fired, hitting Swartz and Johns. Both deputies were taken to a hospital, where Swartz died.

Plank led law enforcement on a chase through Oklahoma City before stopping at the main gate to Tinker Air Force Base, where he was arrested.

In the days following the shooting and arrest, details emerged regarding earlier attempts by Plank's mother to have him removed from her home and the number of weapons in his possession.

An emergency protective order was issued Aug. 11, according to court records, and a hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 in the matter.

According to the petition filed by his mother, Plank had at least eight guns. He had recently lost his job, became verbally abusive, tried to start physical altercations and suggested he wanted to be killed, his mother wrote in the petition.

In an affidavit for a search warrant following the shooting, police said Plank was heavily armed. An Oklahoma City Police Department detective wrote that evidence already collected included 38 spent rifle casings, six spent 9mm handgun casings and three .45-caliber pistol casings. Investigators also found a Glock 17 pistol, a shotgun and three rifles, including an AR-15-style rifle.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
KOCO

Investigators looking into possible pipe bombs found in Payne County

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A pipe bomb and a grenade were found inside a Payne County home. Now, a 19-year-old is behind bars. It started as an anonymous tip to the Perkins Police Department. That tip has turned into a multiagency response to investigate why 19-year-old Cade Wells would potentially create an explosive device.
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Guns#County Jail#Violent Crime#Melody Norton#Tinker Air Force Base#Ac
blackchronicle.com

Man shot in Oklahoma City, suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of SW 66th and Santa Fe. A woman told police that the suspect came up and shot her husband. The suspect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Police investigating drive-by shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they search for a shooting suspect. - Advertisement - Around 2 p.m. on Feb. 27,Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2700 block of W. I-240 Service Rd. When officers arrived at...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Suspect accused of killing Oklahoma County deputy formally charged

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The suspect accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy has been formally charged. On Wednesday, Benjamin Plank was formally charged. The suspect was accused of shooting and killing a deputy in Oklahoma County. Initially, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including shooting with intent...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Search warrant details what investigators found in home of man accused of killing deputy

OKLAHOMA CITY — We’re getting a better idea of what was inside the home of a man who has been charged with killing an Oklahoma County sheriff’s deputy. A search warrant for Benjamin Plank’s house lists the evidence investigators found at his home the day he allegedly shot two deputies, killing one. Police earlier said they think it was a planned attack, and the search warrant gives an idea of what led them to that conclusion.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

1 dies after Garvin County rear-end crash

PAOLI, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma woman is dead after a van and a minivan collided in Garvin County on Thursday. According to a press report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, both cars were driving south on I-35 near Paoli when the minivan slowed down for traffic, and was rear-ended by the van.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Inattentive driver sends two to the hospital

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a semi-truck driver was not paying attention to the roadway causing an injury accident that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon. The injury collision took place in southern Logan County on S. Douglas Blvd. — near Simmons Road — at 12:32 p.m....
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy