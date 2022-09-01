ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Construction begins on UTEP's $80 million Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center

By Julia Lucero, El Paso Times
 4 days ago
The University of Texas at El Paso started construction on its new $80 million Advanced Manufacturing and Aerospace Center. The new building will provide research and educational space for UTEP's College of Engineering.

The 98,000-square-foot center will be spread over four floors and is being built on the northeast corner of Hawthorne Street and Rim Road.

"UTEP's growing engineering programs needed a new building, (and) large spaces for new machines," UTEP President Heather Wilson said Aug. 30 at the construction site.

The new facility will serve an estimated 600 graduate and undergraduate students, UTEP officials said.

It will train students in high-demand fields such as additive manufacturing, drone technology and 3D printing, UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken said.

UTEP has worked with NASA, the U.S Department of Defense and the National Science Foundation on advanced manufacturing research, a UTEP news release stated.

By tapping into the manufacturing industry, UTEP will help create economic development for the city, said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso.

The aerospace center will help "El Pasoans who want to build a life and a home here, who want to use their talent to build a great community, right here in their hometown, where they could raise their family and contribute their brilliance and their talent," Escobar said.

"How about we create a space for them beyond graduation?"

The UTEP program has completed projects on rocket propulsion, crewless aerial vehicles, spacecraft design and aircraft safety, the news release said.

State Sen. César Blanco, D-El Paso, said the new facility will help expand research in aerospace, defense, energy and advanced manufacturing.

"This is an investment in higher education. It's an investment in our students. It's an investment in our community," Blanco said. "And it's really an investment in our regional economy."

Construction work for the center is expected to be completed by late 2025.

Keith Meissner, the dean of the College of Engineering, said the new building is more than adding square feet to a university.

"It represents the culmination of vision and years of research and hard work. It represents opportunities not only for our students, faculty and researchers but also for our industry and agency partners," Meissner said.

