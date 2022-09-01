ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Contamination could make large chunks of NWFL waters off-limits for oyster farming

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago

This story has been updated to reflect that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services does not use remote sensors, and FDACS staff routinely collect water samples from local waterways that are tested for the presence of bacteria.

The state is planning to reduce the areas of where oysters can be farmed and harvested in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as rising bacteria levels contaminate more and more of the coastline.

A proposed rule change by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would expand areas in which the harvesting of shellfish is prohibited within Pensacola, Escambia, Blackwater bays and the adjacent East Bay.

Local business owners and oyster harvesters who rely on the harvesting of oysters say the state has given them no reason to believe the rule change will not go into effect by year's end and the change is yet another sign of just how polluted local waterways have become.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O9RXO_0hdqWNT000

What is the future of Pensacola oysters: Could Pensacola become a mecca for oyster farmers? A group is working to make it happen

Pensacola businessman passed away from contaminated oyster : He made it to the top, then came back to uplift others. Pensacola mourns Rodney Jackson

Oysters on the menu: Pensacola's best lunch spots: A look at some of our favorite places to treat our tastebuds

FDACS staff routinely collect water samples in local bays, which are tested in an Apalachicola lab for level of Coliform bacteria. Such samples recently revealed bacteria in quantities deemed unsafe for growing oysters for human consumption.

"The bacterial counts in the water samples from stations in this area have been increasing so we are revising the management plan for this area to protect the public health with respect to shellfish consumption," according to a FDACS statement sent to the News Journal.

The proposed rule amendments will reclassify some shellfish harvesting areas to "protect the health of shellfish consumers and to provide access to renewable shellfish resources," according to FDACS proposal for the rule change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WMcef_0hdqWNT000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6x7D_0hdqWNT000

Local oyster farmers and other stakeholders say the impending rule changes will nearly double the size of local waters' prohibited oyster harvesting zones, though they did not provide an estimated size of the impacted area.

"The only reason that I could see that the rule change would be derailed is if somehow they were able to find out that their data was flawed in some way. Otherwise, this is the process — the law — that has been established in order to protect public health, and it's working the way it should work," said environmentalist Christian Wagley, coastal organizer for Florida-Alabama for Healthy Gulf.

Searching for solutions

When Shana Alford, owner of Avalon Aquaculture, began her business, she selected an area of water just off the Garcon Peninsula shoreline in the East Bay to grow her oysters.

She anticipates the new zones prohibiting oyster harvesting will encompass her original location, and she has already recently moved her business from East Bay to the Escambia Bay.

"I'm in Escambia Bay now, which is not my ideal location," Alford said. "I (originally) chose East Bay because this was one of the most pristine bodies of water that is left in the United States. So, it's really sad and tragic and (I) hope in the future that we can reopen."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPSDH_0hdqWNT000

Alford was part of a collective of local business owners, fisherman and concerned citizens who signed their names to a statement calling for local, state and federal officials' help in addressing increasing levels of bacterial contamination found in Pensacola and surrounding bays.

"Our outdated and already stressed infrastructure cannot handle the people we have, let alone the additional stressors like population increase, clear cutting and increased storm activity," Alford said at a press conference Tuesday featuring members of the collective. "Solutions to this problem include living shorelines, wetland buffers, updating storm water sewage treatment."

Organizations such as the Santa Rosa County Watershed Protection Committee, Santa Rosa County Citizens Coalition, Alliance 4 Healthy Beaches and Clean Water, Coalition 4 Santa Rosa's Water Future and the Navarre Residents for Reasonable Development lent support and signatures to the collective call for help.

They collectively drafted and signed a statement calling upon county and state officials to take the following three measures to help stem the spread of the contamination and perhaps correct it in the future:

  • To fund and initiate additional research to pinpoint the specific sources of elevated bacteria levels in these areas.
  • To dedicate staff and other resources toward identifying the most cost-effective solutions for reducing bacteria levels. That could include the expansion of sewer service to low-lying and waterfront areas and better storm water controls, among other solutions.
  • FDACS should continue to monitor bacteria levels inside the new prohibited areas. Such monitoring could reveal future improvements in water quality that could allow these areas to reopen to shellfish harvest.

Pasco Gibson, longtime oysterman, lifelong water enthusiast and current commercial fisherman who spoke at Tuesday's press conference, said he'd watched over the years as the western Panhandle's once prosperous oyster industry collapsed before his eyes.

"What was once a viable oyster industry has dribbled away to next to nothing now, simply due to water quality issues," Gibson said. "I am 100% convinced that's the sole reason oysters are not thriving in our areas anymore."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cwG0x_0hdqWNT000

The members of the collective at Tuesday's press conference are not contesting the need to restrict harvesting zones.

"Because of the continuous high fecal counts in these areas, they had no choice but to close this," Gibson said. "The threshold for contamination with an oyster is much higher than it is for you to go swim in it. But this should be the first indicator that, 'Hey, we're not on the right track here. We're going backwards.'"

Gibson said sewage and septic tanks' runoff is what is causing high fecal counts in Escambia County and Santa Rosa County bays.

"Nowhere down on this bay is there a sewage system. Yet we are permitting ground systems daily everywhere just to leach off into the bay, and that's what's happening. You can do a study all you want, but I can show you in five minutes what's going on there."

If he had the power, Gibson said his No. 1 priority would be to force municipalities to install sewer systems for the residences bordering, near and built directly on local waterfronts.

"If they're going to issue a building permit on a coastal area, there needs to be sewage in place," he said.

Dara Hartigan, president of the environmental group Save Our Soundside, also weighed in.

"The leaching of septic tanks has detrimental effects to our waterways, but we don't think that's the whole story," Hartigan said. "We believe that there is collateral damage being caused by clearcutting, by the runoff of sediment and chemicals and everything into our waterways and that this collateral damage is having an overall detrimental effect on all of our waterways.

She added, "We've got to come together as a community and hold our political leaders to account."

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Contamination could make large chunks of NWFL waters off-limits for oyster farming

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

U.S. Coast Guard saves 2 from sinking boat in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Mobile said they safely saved two people from a sinking boat Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post USCG Sector Mobile. A 35-foot “recreational vessel” was taking on water near the Bob Sykes Bridge in Pensacola. Station Pensacola, CGC Ridley, Sector Mobile Command Center and a […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Labor Day weekend parking guide for Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach is one of the most popular areas in the state of Florida for travelers and beachgoers for several months out of the year. Holiday weekends, like Labor Day, bring in large crowds and hundreds of thousands of people. WKRG took a look at all the viable parking options up […]
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory includes Brooks Bridge area, U.S. 98 in Santa Rosa Beach

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Apalachicola, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Business
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Industry
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
State
Florida State
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SUNDAY 9-4-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Sharks of the Gulf Coast: Tiger sharks

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — When you step into the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, you’re stepping into the home of thousands of marine species, including tiger sharks. Beachgoers have always known this, and sharks are frequently sighted all along the Gulf Coast, including this recent hammerhead shark sighting in Orange Beach, Ala. But […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster Farming#Water Contamination#Water Resources#Water Systems#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Fdacs#Coliform
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-3-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WKRG News 5

Overturned vehicle fire near Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shared some incredible footage of firefighters working to put out a fire from an overturned vehicle on FL123 and 85 South near the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport via a Facebook post from the OCSO. First responders responded to the scene of a “rollover traffic crash” […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
AL.com

Multi-million dollar sales are happening

A local investor paid $3.28 million for Palm Plaza Shopping Center at 1115 N. McKenzie St., in Foley, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who represented the seller. Palm Plaza is fully leased with tenants including Dollar General, Subway and H&R Block. The center’s three buildings and an outparcel total about 50,000 square feet of space.
FOLEY, AL
WRBL News 3

Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama

(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Labor Day Showdown car show happening at the Grounds in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Maybe there’s a car you want to buy. Or maybe you want to look around. There’s something for every grade of a gearhead at the Grounds this weekend. The Gulf Coast Motor Show Labor Day Showdown started Saturday. The show brings together custom cars and bikes from around the region. Organizers […]
MOBILE, AL
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Early morning jubilee surprises Daphne residents

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A jubilee occurred on the Eastern Shore Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Residents near Mayday Park in Daphne south to Montrose rushed to Mobile Bay to scoop up their catch. Daphne is one of the few places in the world where jubilees occur. It’s a phenomenon that brings blue crab, shrimp […]
DAPHNE, AL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy