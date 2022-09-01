ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

Italian food, desserts are on the menu at this 'great little restaurant' in West Burlington

By Michaele Niehaus, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JB8sz_0hdqWLhY00

WEST BURLINGTON — Leave your preconceptions about Brussels sprouts and lasagna at the door when you walk into Cashus Italian Cuisine.

The restaurant, located in Westland Mall, 500 S. Gear Ave., offers up an eclectic array of cakes and made-from-scratch Italian dishes ranging from traditional to adventurous.

"Someone said you need to have lasagna," Bobby "Cashus" Singleton said Monday while carrying a plate of lasagna rolls prepared by chef Kora Seitz from the kitchen to a table. "So I added it, but it's not traditional."

Instead, rich, creamy spinach Florentine sauce takes the place of red sauce, and chicken, not sausage, is accompanied by seasoned ricotta, broccoli and shredded cheddar.

It's a combination that works.

"I had the lasagna (on Saturday), and it was excellent," said Phil Pool, owner of Omni Photography. "The Brussels sprouts are to die for. They have a pecan glaze. I'm not a huge Brussels sprouts fan, but I could eat these things like popcorn."

Pool has dined at Cashus Italian Cuisine three times in the past two weeks and returned Monday to take photos of an assortment of entrees and appetizers at the request of Cashus and Seitz, who plan to use them on their website and freshen up the menu.

The photo shoot was without fancy place settings or fanfare, allowing the food to speak for itself.

"I just need pictures of the food," Cashus said. "People aren't going to eat table cloths."

Key to many of the dishes is the sauce.

"Chef Kora specializes in sauces," Cashus said. "Italian food is 70, 80% sauce."

They worked together to create the menu, and Seitz, who spent much of her life in Texas, tamed down her use of spices and went full-bore into sauces.

The restaurant's signature sauce is Florentine, but there also are alfredo dishes coated with butter and parmesan rather than saturated in cream.

"The roasted garlic parm is our version of chicken alfredo, just amped up," Cashus said, explaining that dish has a healthy amount of garlic and Havarti cheese, "which gives it a whole different feel."

Time allowing, the pasta there is made from scratch.

"Ninety percent of what we do is from scratch," Cashus said. "Our food takes a little bit longer, but that's because we care a little bit more."

In addition to seven dinner entrees and six lunch options, Cashus Italian Cuisine also offers six appetizers, the most popular among them being the bruschetta.

"This is a really popular appetizer for us," Cashus said. "We love the reaction to it. That's what we go for. You can tell that it's fresh, the parmesan is shaved and people really dig it."

Cashus and Seitz opened the restaurant in West Burlington about four months ago after a stint at Burlington's Comfort Inn and Suites, where Seitz, who went to culinary school in Texas, had worked as a chef for Cashus. Now, the two are partners.

"It works because ... she just loves the freedom of creating and being in that kitchen," Cashus said. "And I like to socialize and network and build relationships with guests."

That's not to say Cashus isn't ever in the kitchen. His specialty is cakes. Very large cakes that go for $10 per slice, and each slice can easily feed three people.

"It's a great little restaurant, fabulous desserts," Greater Burlington Partnership President and CEO Della Schmidt said of Cashus Italian Cuisine.

A total of 11 cakes are on the menu, and while selection is limited at any given time, whole cakes can be ordered in advance.

"The most incredible part afterwards is the cake," Pool said, explaining he can eat maybe half a slice and takes the rest home to enjoy later.

From dishwasher to restaurateur

Cashus, a native of Chicago, studied culinary arts in San Francisco, but he wanted to learn more about the inner workings of the restaurant industry.

"I wanted to learn how to function in a kitchen," he said. "I would go to these high-end restaurants and talk to the head chefs and the managers to see if I could just watch and learn, and in return, I'd do labor."

He was paid in knowledge and food.

"I wasn't getting any money, but I would get food and that was my rent," he said. "I would bring home food for my roommates and let them eat it. That's how I survived."

After three years of sofa surfing and having gained a solid grasp on how to manage a kitchen, he turned his attention to the front of the house and set his sights on an Olive Garden in Minnesota that was hiring line cooks and dishwashers. He already knew how to cook and didn't want to get stuck in the kitchen, so he became a dishwasher and worked his way to the front of the house.

"At that time, they had the reputation for the best service in the restaurant industry at this point, so I started off as a dishwasher," Cashus said. "Within seven years, I'd worked my way up to be a certified trainer, and I'd opened up 13 stores for them by the time I left."

From big-city Olive Garden to a restaurant of his own in small-town Iowa

After about 15 years living near Minneapolis, Cashus met a woman from southeast Iowa who had grown tired of Minnesota winters and was moving home to Mount Pleasant. Cashus moved with her and opened his first restaurant in Batavia, a town of about 430 just west of Fairfield.

It was a small restaurant in a cafe-like setting with about five tables. The setup allowed Cashus to chat with his customers while preparing their food.

"I knew it was providing a good service to that community," Cashus said.

But owning a restaurant in a town that size came with its own hurdles.

"Distributors wouldn't deliver to me because they felt my market was too small, so that's why I had to learn to do everything from scratch," he recalled.

He was able to make the restaurant a dining destination and was selected by the Iowa Restaurant Association as the recipient of the Coralville Faces of Diversity Award in 2019.

But running a restaurant, even a small one, can be stressful.

"That's where I died," Cashus said. "I died in that restaurant."

He suffered what he would later learn was his first heart attack while cooking on a Friday night. He chalked it up to being dehydrated, so he went home, drank fluids and went to bed.

Cashus awoke the next morning feeling fine and went to work like usual. After the day's lunch rush, he collapsed.

He woke briefly to see his 11-year-old son, Dominick, who had been playing video games in Cashus' office, standing over him with the phone before slipping out of consciousness again.

He awoke after the EMTs arrived to find that his son had put up the cash, turned off all the kitchen equipment and locked the doors.

"He did everything right," Cashus said of his son.

Cashus also learned he needed a triple-bypass.

It took about eight months for Cashus to recover and return to his restaurant, and it wasn't long after that that he had to adjust his business to survive through the pandemic.

He partnered with local farms and butchers to get meat and began serving $5 to-go burger baskets and hand-cut fries.

That first Cashus Italian Cuisine made it through the pandemic, but a challenge from a friend spurred him to move the restaurant to Burlington.

"Batavia was just too small," Cashus said. "Someone said your food is great out here, but will it work in a bigger demographic. A buddy of mine bet me $1,000 that I wouldn't open up a restaurant in Burlington and be successful."

And so he did, operating Cashus Italian Cuisine out of the Comfort Inn and Suites for about a year before he and Seitz decided to partner up and find a new location.

The two are uncertain about where their restaurant may take them in the next year or so and are considering a potential move to downtown Burlington in the future.

But for now, it's the perfect place to go on date night before heading down the hall to see a movie.

Cashus Italian Cuisine is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Michaele Niehaus covers business, development, environment and agriculture for The Hawk Eye. She can be reached at mniehaus@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
QuadCities.com

Food Truck Fight Hits Muscatine September 17

Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
MUSCATINE, IA
98.1 KHAK

New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
DUBUQUE, IA
WQAD

East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
EAST MOLINE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Burlington, IA
Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
Local
Iowa Restaurants
City
West Burlington, IA
City
Batavia, IA
City
Burlington, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

See Inside an Off-the-Grid Treehouse Hidden Away in Rural Nauvoo

Want to get away from it all, but not have to get that far away? I found a crazy cool treehouse that's hidden away in rural Nauvoo that is as off-the-grid as you can get. This place is called the Captains Quarters hosted by Robert on Airbnb. If you love a sea-themed vibe in the trees, you will love this. Here's how he describes it on the Airbnb listing:
NAUVOO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Crews fight Saturday house fire; occupants escape safely

A Davenport home was so severely damaged by fire Saturday that it may be a total loss. The fire started about noon Saturday in a house on the 1600 block of West 4th Street. The blaze, firefighters said, started in an unattached structure, then spread to the house. Six fire...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Italian Food#Good Food#Italian Dishes#Bakery#Food Drink#Cashus Italian Cuisine#Omni Photography
kciiradio.com

Washington Thrashes Mount Pleasant in Week Two

Few things in sports are better than beating your rival. Beating your rival 12 times in a row might be one of those things. Bragging rights on the gridiron reside in Washington once again this year, as the Demons downed Mount Pleasant for the 12th straight time last night in a 54-20 victory at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex.
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
WHO 13

One dead, one injured in Lee County crash

LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
LEE COUNTY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary at Heartland Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating an Aug. 4, burglary at Heartland Park Senior Living. According to police, officers responded to Heartland Park Senior Living for a Burglary complaint where a shed and soda machine were broken into overnight. Someone had drilled into the soda machine and had...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game

Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
RIVERSIDE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect, 18, strikes pole, tree; runs off

An 18-year-old Rock Island man faces a felony charge after police say he hit a utility pole and a tree with a stolen car. Jamel Neal faces a charge of first-degree theft, according to court records. Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police responded the intersection of West 13th Street...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?

Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect broke into home, tried to drag victim to stolen vehicle

An 18-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped a teenager and tried to drag the victim to a stolen car. Elijha Miller faces felony charges of second-degree kidnapping of a victim under 18, first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault – injury or mental illness – first offense, assault while participating in a felony and eluding, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts, court records say.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

3 arrested in Davenport arson case

A Davenport man is behind bars in connection with an arson case from July. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 5:28 a.m., the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of possible arson inside an occupied home in the 1500 block of Washington Street, according to a news release and arrest affidavits. The structure involved […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with DUI after falling in parking lot

Galesburg Police on Saturday afternoon (August 27th) responded to a “person down” call in the Galesburg Towers parking lot that lead to a DUI arrest. GHAS paramedics were already evaluating 61-year-old Joseph Hurtuk of Galesburg in the 1300 block of North Henderson Street when police arrived. The caller told dispatch Hurtuk had fallen in the parking lot, and an open alcoholic container was visible in the front passenger seat. The witness told police that Hurtuk pulled up in front of the building and parked in the fire zone; got out of his vehicle while carrying a full plate of spaghetti and fell to the ground a few feet from his vehicle. Hurtuk denied driving or drinking despite emitting a strong alcoholic odor. The vehicle was still running, according to police reports. Hurtuk stood up and almost immediately fell over again. He displayed numerous signs of impairment during a field sobriety test. Hurtuk was transported to the Public Safety Building where he would throw himself on the floor and complain of head pain but refused treatment. He was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and transported to the Knox County Jail.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Man arrested after early morning Davenport police presence

A Bettendorf man was arrested early this morning on several misdemeanor charges after a heavy police presence at the intersection of Fourth and Harrison in Davenport. Logan Wesley Garrison, age 18, was arrested on charges including Criminal Mischief 5th Degree, two counts of Eluding, Failure to Display a Registration Plate and No Insurance. He was released on bond. No further information is available at this time.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks

Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KALONA, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
285K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy