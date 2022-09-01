ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'AGT': Did NKY native Gage Butler and group Acapop! Kids earn a spot in the finale?

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
The votes are in, and Northern Kentucky native Gage Butler and his musical group, Acapop! Kids are out of the running for the title of "America's Got Talent."

Two of the 11 acts that performed Tuesday for judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel moved forward to the final during Wednesday night's live results show. They will join the other acts in the final competing for the title, a headline slot at the America's Got Talent Las Vegas show and a $1 million cash prize.

“That was a rollercoaster,” said Mandel of the live performances. “We had some dips, some real disappointments last night, but some exciting surprises.”

The contestants who've already made it to the finals include country bands Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart, magicians Yu Hojin and Nicolas Ribs, saxophonist Avery Dixon and teen singer Sara James.

The first round of results saw vocal impersonator Merissa Beddows beat out Kiwi tap dancer Bayley Graham for a spot in the top 5.

Acapella youth group Acapop! Kids, which includes 12-year-old Butler, and AI musicians Metaphysic faced off next. Metaphysic, who floored the judges with their “deepfake” opera, emerged victorious and clinched a spot in the top 5.

Butler is from Crittenden and first went viral on TikTok earlier this year, earning him an appearance and live performance on the final season of the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March.

He's one of nine members of Acapop! Kids, an a Capella group with members ages 12-17. Their first "America's Got Talent" audition earned glowing reviews from the judges after their performance of "My Turn," which was written by former member Nolan Gibbons, who died in 2020. They sang a second original song on Tuesday, but were met with mixed reactions from the judges.

The top two acts that clinched a finale spot were were comedian Mike E. Winfield and AI musicians Metaphysic. The performances will continue on next week, as 11 more acts take the stage next Tuesday.

Entertainment
