Pace, FL

Texan B's BBQ food truck setting up stationary location on Woodbine Road in Pace

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
If there's a major event in Pensacola, there is a good chance Texan B's BBQ food truck will be there.

Though owner Gabriel Mason has spent the past few years gaining exposure through life on the road traveling around different cities, he is ready to put an anchor down in Pace at the Five Points intersection off Woodbine Road.

Mason will be replacing former barbecue truck at that location, Smoke Shak on Wheelz, starting Sept. 1. Smoke Shak on Wheelz is closed indefinitely due to staffing issues. Information has not been released on whether it will reopen at a new location.

For Mason, his busy travel schedule among many locations was a double-edged sword.

"That's what made us well-known in the area, doing all these events," Mason said. "(But) it's more difficult for the people who fell in love with what we produce to find us consistently."

Mason said each time he has visited the Pace and Milton area, residents have always been "really receptive" to his family cookout style cooking.

"Of all the cities I've done events in, I've always really enjoyed going to Pace," Mason said.

His Texas-styled menu is built around top-sellers like his pulled pork and prime brisket plates, along with loaded Texas nachos topped with sour cream, hot sauce and jalapenos.

He also offers some unique items others may not have tried, such as his blueberry chipotle sauce. He said he is also looking to bring weekly specials along with the daily menu.

Mason will still maintain his other rotating trucks, and occasionally move the Pace truck for nearby special events.

He said he is hoping to bring "barbecue that no one in the area or surrounding areas have experienced yet."

Mason said the barbecue passes the authenticity test — his recipes were passed down from his stepfather, a Texas resident of 45 years and member of a competitive barbecue team for 25 years. Mason said he has spent the past three years learning everything from him.

"I've just kind of taken the reigns, so to speak," he said.

Mason plans to be open longer hours once the truck gets rolling, but the truck will currently be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. All updated hours and information can be found on the Texan B’s Facebook page.

