ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Our experts' predictions for every game on ACC football schedule in Week 1. Will there be any upsets?

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kte6x_0hdqW4mS00

All 14 ACC teams are in action for Week 1 of the 2022 college football season/

The USA TODAY Network ACC coverage team will pick the winner of every game involving league teams this season, starting with Week 1 and running through bowl and playoff games.

Here's how our panel members picked Week 1 games:

Thursday

West Virginia at Pitt

(The picks: Pitt 5, WV 2)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: West Virginia

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Pitt

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Pitt

Jim Rice, Greenville News: West Virginia

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Pitt

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Pitt

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Pitt

VMI at Wake Forest

(The picks: Wake 7, VMI 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Wake Forest

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Wake Forest

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Wake Forest

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Wake Forest

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Wake Forest

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Wake Forest

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Wake Forest

ACC FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS:Clemson opens as the favorite, NC State not far behind

ACC SUPERLATIVES:Most overrated, underrated players for the 2022 football season

Friday

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

(The picks: VaTech 7, ODU 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Virginia Tech

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Virginia Tech

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Virginia Tech

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Virginia Tech

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Virginia Tech

Temple at Duke

(The picks: Duke 6, Temple 1)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Duke

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Duke

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Temple

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Duke

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Duke

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Duke

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Duke

ACC QB RANKINGS:In a deep year for quarterbacks, who's the best in the ACC?

ACC RB RANKINGS:Which running backs will make their mark in 2022?

ACC WR RANKINGS:Which receiver will benefit most from the pass-heavy league?

Saturday

NC State at ECU

(The picks: NC State 7, ECU 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: NC State

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: NC State

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: NC State

Jim Rice, Greenville News: NC State

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: NC State

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: NC State

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: NC State

UNC at Appalachian State

(The picks: App State 5, UNC 2)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: UNC

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Appalachian State

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: UNC

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Appalachian State

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Appalachian State

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Appalachian State

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Appalachian State

Rutgers at Boston College

(The picks: BC 7, Rutgers 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Boston College

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Boston College

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Boston College

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Boston College

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Boston College

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Boston College

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Boston College

Richmond at Virginia

(The picks: UVa 7, Richmond 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Virginia

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Virginia

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Virginia

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Virginia

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Virginia

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

(The picks: Miami 7, Bethune-Cookman 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Miami

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Miami

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Miami

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Miami

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Miami

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Miami

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Miami

Louisville at Syracuse

(The picks: Louisville 7, Syracuse 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Louisville

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Louisville

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Louisville

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Louisville

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Louisville

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Louisville

Sunday

Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans)

(The picks: LSU 7, FSU 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: LSU

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: LSU

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: LSU

Jim Rice, Greenville News: LSU

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: LSU

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: LSU

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: LSU

Monday

Clemson at Georgia Tech

(The picks: Clemson 7, GT 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Clemson

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Clemson

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Clemson

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Clemson

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Clemson

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Clemson

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Clemson

Comments / 0

Related
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy