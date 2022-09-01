Our experts' predictions for every game on ACC football schedule in Week 1. Will there be any upsets?
All 14 ACC teams are in action for Week 1 of the 2022 college football season/
The USA TODAY Network ACC coverage team will pick the winner of every game involving league teams this season, starting with Week 1 and running through bowl and playoff games.
Here's how our panel members picked Week 1 games:
Thursday
West Virginia at Pitt
(The picks: Pitt 5, WV 2)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: West Virginia
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Pitt
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Pitt
Jim Rice, Greenville News: West Virginia
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Pitt
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Pitt
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Pitt
VMI at Wake Forest
(The picks: Wake 7, VMI 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Wake Forest
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Wake Forest
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Wake Forest
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Wake Forest
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Wake Forest
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Wake Forest
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Wake Forest
ACC FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS:Clemson opens as the favorite, NC State not far behind
ACC SUPERLATIVES:Most overrated, underrated players for the 2022 football season
Friday
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
(The picks: VaTech 7, ODU 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Virginia Tech
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Virginia Tech
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Virginia Tech
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Virginia Tech
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Virginia Tech
Temple at Duke
(The picks: Duke 6, Temple 1)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Duke
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Duke
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Temple
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Duke
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Duke
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Duke
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Duke
ACC QB RANKINGS:In a deep year for quarterbacks, who's the best in the ACC?
ACC RB RANKINGS:Which running backs will make their mark in 2022?
ACC WR RANKINGS:Which receiver will benefit most from the pass-heavy league?
Saturday
NC State at ECU
(The picks: NC State 7, ECU 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: NC State
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: NC State
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: NC State
Jim Rice, Greenville News: NC State
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: NC State
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: NC State
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: NC State
UNC at Appalachian State
(The picks: App State 5, UNC 2)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: UNC
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Appalachian State
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: UNC
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Appalachian State
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Appalachian State
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Appalachian State
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Appalachian State
Rutgers at Boston College
(The picks: BC 7, Rutgers 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Boston College
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Boston College
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Boston College
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Boston College
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Boston College
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Boston College
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Boston College
Richmond at Virginia
(The picks: UVa 7, Richmond 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Virginia
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Virginia
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Virginia
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Virginia
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Virginia
Bethune-Cookman at Miami
(The picks: Miami 7, Bethune-Cookman 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Miami
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Miami
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Miami
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Miami
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Miami
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Miami
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Miami
Louisville at Syracuse
(The picks: Louisville 7, Syracuse 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Louisville
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Louisville
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Louisville
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Louisville
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Louisville
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Louisville
Sunday
Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans)
(The picks: LSU 7, FSU 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: LSU
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: LSU
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: LSU
Jim Rice, Greenville News: LSU
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: LSU
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: LSU
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: LSU
Monday
Clemson at Georgia Tech
(The picks: Clemson 7, GT 0)
Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Clemson
Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Clemson
Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Clemson
Jim Rice, Greenville News: Clemson
David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Clemson
Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Clemson
Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Clemson
