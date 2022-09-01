Our experts' predictions for every game on ACC football schedule in Week 1. Will there be any upsets?

All 14 ACC teams are in action for Week 1 of the 2022 college football season/

The USA TODAY Network ACC coverage team will pick the winner of every game involving league teams this season, starting with Week 1 and running through bowl and playoff games.

Here's how our panel members picked Week 1 games:

Thursday

West Virginia at Pitt

(The picks: Pitt 5, WV 2)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: West Virginia

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Pitt

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Pitt

Jim Rice, Greenville News: West Virginia

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Pitt

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Pitt

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Pitt

VMI at Wake Forest

(The picks: Wake 7, VMI 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Wake Forest

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Wake Forest

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Wake Forest

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Wake Forest

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Wake Forest

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Wake Forest

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Wake Forest

Friday

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

(The picks: VaTech 7, ODU 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Virginia Tech

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Virginia Tech

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Virginia Tech

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia Tech

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Virginia Tech

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Virginia Tech

Temple at Duke

(The picks: Duke 6, Temple 1)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Duke

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Duke

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Temple

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Duke

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Duke

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Duke

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Duke

Saturday

NC State at ECU

(The picks: NC State 7, ECU 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: NC State

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: NC State

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: NC State

Jim Rice, Greenville News: NC State

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: NC State

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: NC State

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: NC State

UNC at Appalachian State

(The picks: App State 5, UNC 2)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: UNC

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Appalachian State

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: UNC

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Appalachian State

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Appalachian State

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Appalachian State

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Appalachian State

Rutgers at Boston College

(The picks: BC 7, Rutgers 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Boston College

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Boston College

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Boston College

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Boston College

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Boston College

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Boston College

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Boston College

Richmond at Virginia

(The picks: UVa 7, Richmond 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Virginia

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Virginia

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Virginia

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Virginia

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Virginia

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Virginia

Bethune-Cookman at Miami

(The picks: Miami 7, Bethune-Cookman 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Miami

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Miami

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Miami

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Miami

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Miami

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Miami

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Miami

Louisville at Syracuse

(The picks: Louisville 7, Syracuse 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Louisville

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Louisville

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Louisville

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Louisville

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Louisville

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Louisville

Sunday

Florida State vs. LSU (in New Orleans)

(The picks: LSU 7, FSU 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: LSU

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: LSU

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: LSU

Jim Rice, Greenville News: LSU

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: LSU

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: LSU

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: LSU

Monday

Clemson at Georgia Tech

(The picks: Clemson 7, GT 0)

Sammy Batten, Fayetteville Observer: Clemson

Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat: Clemson

Alexis Cubit, Louisville Courier Journal: Clemson

Jim Rice, Greenville News: Clemson

David Thompson, Fayetteville Observer: Clemson

Scott Keepfer, Greenville News: Clemson

Todd Shanesy, Greenville News: Clemson