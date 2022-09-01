ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know about Streaks home opener Friday

By Mike Trueblood
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 4 days ago
GALESBURG — At first glance, it might appear Galesburg High School's 27-13 loss at Dunlap in their season opener last week wasn't all that bad of a loss. After all, the Silver Streaks trailed just 21-13 late in the third quarter.

Galesburg coach Derrek Blackwell has a different assessment, however.

"It was a complete debacle," he said.

"We won't look like that again. We can't look like that again."

Streaks' replay

Galesburg fell behind 13-3 at Dunlap in the first half and dropped their season opener 27-13.

That deficit grew to 21-3 when Dunlap's Mayden Burke returned a punt 37 yards for a TD early in the third quarter.

Galesburg used a 73-yard pass play from Tristan Legate to Amaerie Richardson with 8:45 left in the third quarter and Sam Satisky kicked a 32-yard field goal at the 3:23 mark of the period to pull within 21-13.

But they could get no closer.

After further review

The Streaks were whistled for 160 yards in penalties for the game.

"We had a lot of positives but the negatives outweighed the positives," Blackwell said.

"We were executing but at the end of of a 20-yard gain we'd have a flag or a personal foul."

He added, "We didn't play well at all. We didn't play fundamentals.

"We didn't coach well. We looked unprepared altogether."

All about Harvey Thornton

A Chicago south suburban school of about 1,600 in the Southland Conference, the Wildcats lost to Niles West 24-12 last week at home to open their season.

Thornton, which is coming off an 0-8 season, trailed 21-0 at halftime.

Fred Gandy, an alumus of the school, has been head coach since 2020.

Other members of the Southland Conference include Bloom Township, Dolton Thornridge, Rich Township, Crete Monee, Kankakee and South Holland Thornwood.

Scouting report

"I know they're very fast and athletic," Blackwell said. "They're good up front and play hard up front.

"It will be a battle in the trenches, but I think we can match their speed."

Game details

According the Blackwell, the game against Thornton was scheduled last summer when after a Week 2 contract with Morton expired, the Streaks searched for an opponent.

"It just turned out Thornton wanted to play," he said.

As part of the contract, the Streaks will travel to Harvey next season.

The Streaks stay at home to play Sterling and open Western Big Six Conference play.

