Area football schedule covers 3 days due to shortage of referees

GALESBURG — Much has been made recently about the growing shortage of officials and the situation requiring football games being moved from their traditional spots on Friday nights to compensate.

The 2022 season will see the most striking example of adapting to the change so far with Galesburg-area games this week stretching over three days.

In an 8-man football game, Peoria Heights is scheduled to play at Galva on Thursday to kick off Week 2 action. Galva fell to Ridgewood 54-14 last week.

The following games will be played on Friday:

• Mercer County (1-0) at Knoxville (1-0), 7 p.m.

• United (0-1) at Princeville (1-0), 7 p.m.

• Monmouth-Roseville (1-0) at Splring Valley Hall (1-0), 7 p.m.

8-man football

• Bushnell-Prairie City (0-1) at Ridgewood (1-0), 7 p.m.

These are Saturday's scheduled games:

Stark County (1-0) at Abingdon-Avon (0-1), 6 p.m.

Dupo (1-0) at ROWVA (1-0), 2 p.m.

8-man football

West Prairie (1-0) at West Central (1-0), 1 p.m.