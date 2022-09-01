Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Lady Laker Volleyball wins Rockcastle Invitational
The Russell County Lady Laker Volleyball team came away as the winners of the Rockcastle Invitational Tournament this weekend. The Lady Lakers defeated Garrard County, Boyle County, and Wayne County to finish unbeaten in pool play on Friday and Saturday. In tournament play on Saturday, the Lady Lakers won 2-1...
lakercountry.com
Lakers shut out on the road at Barren County
In the first road game of the season, the Russell County Lakers struggled from the start and were defeated by the Barren County Trojans 41-0. Russell County falls to 1-2 on the season with the loss. The Lakers struggled in all three aspects of the game. After going three and...
lakercountry.com
KSP hosting recruiting event in Campbellsville Wednesday
Kentucky State Police will be hosting a “Meet the Recruiter” event at Campbellsville University’s Winters Dining Hall on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Trooper First Class Jonathan Houk of Post 15 Columbia and the Kentucky State Police Recruitment Branch will be available to answer questions and provide information about the application process, what it takes to be a Trooper, and what opportunities a career with the Kentucky State Police could provide.
lakercountry.com
Mary Irene Miller, age 94, of Russell Springs
Mary Irene Miller, of Russell Springs, passed away at her home Saturday, September 3, 2022. She was 94 years of age. Born July 11, 1928, in Jamestown, she was a daughter of the late Willie Claude and Bertha Coffey Blakely. Irene was a member of New Victory Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and spending time on her front porch watching traffic come and go. Irene was an excellent mother to her children and deeply loved all her family. After her dear husband, Russell, passed away in 1992, she saw the need to become independent. With the help of her granddaughter, Holly, Irene passed the exams and got her driver’s license at the age of sixty-six.
lakercountry.com
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, age 82, of Jamestown
Betty Jean Wooldridge Lawless Aaron, of Jamestown, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was 82 years of age. Betty was born in the Swan Pond Community of Russell County on December 30, 1939, daughter of the late Felix and Lura Hadley Wooldridge. She married Herbert Hue Lawless on August 3, 1957, and together, they raised two sons and two daughters. Betty was bookkeeper for her husband’s contracting business, Herb’s Construction. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Jamestown for over 50 years.
wcluradio.com
Officials continue search for missing helicopter last sighted in Ohio County
GLASGOW — Authorities say a small executive helicopter is believed to have went missing nearby while in flight Saturday evening. The helicopter had flown over the Barren County area while traveling toward Tennessee on Sept. 3, according to a social media post by Glasgow/Barren Emergency Management. The pilot, identified as David Stone, was apparently flying below radar to avoid storms in the area.
WKYT 27
DeaFestival-Kentucky returns home to Danville
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - DeaFestival Kentucky is the state’s only daylong celebration of deaf and hard of hearing art, language and culture. “Here at DeaFestival, we are flipping the world on you. You come and it’s you that needs the interpreter. All the performers are deaf. All the artists are deaf and it’s you that needs the interpreter and we have all these interpreters here to help you out,” said Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Virginia Moore.
WKYT 27
Flooding in Franklin County washes away road
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday night, heavy rain fell in Franklin and Shelby counties where water even overtook some roads. “I’ve never seen the water that high. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard that,” said Tom Russell, Director of Emergency Management for Franklin County.
wdrb.com
Bullitt County firefighters, EMS workers play extras in soon-to-be-released feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County firefighters could be in a new movie hitting the big screen. The Zoneton Fire Protection District said it's been sworn to secrecy until now, but, in early August, firefighters were asked to be background actors in a motion picture filmed, in part, in Louisville.
lakercountry.com
Labor Day Closings
The Labor Day holiday brings the closures of government offices around the county. Both the city halls in Russell Springs and Jamestown will be closed Monday, September 5th, as will the Russell County Courthouse and the Russell County Judicial Center. Schools will be closed in Russell County, as will the...
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Post 15 To Conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints
Columbia, KY (September 1, 2022) Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts....
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
wkyufm.org
'This effort does not stop': Fired Amazon union organizer in Campbellsville resolves to get an election
A former Amazon employee in Kentucky says he’s more determined than ever to form a union at the company’s fulfillment center in Campbellsville. Matt Littrell says the world’s largest online retailer fired him in retaliation for his organizing efforts. Littrell says he'll now work from the sidelines while others inside the operation soldier on to unionize the first Amazon workplace in the Bluegrass State.
k105.com
Bee City USA reaches milestone. Clarkson now one of 300 communities with designation.
Bee City USA and Bee Campus USA reached a new milestone earlier this summer surpassing more than 300 communities across the nation dedicated to improving their neighborhoods for pollinators. The Bee City USA program provides a framework for communities to come together to conserve native pollinators by providing them with...
Over 700 grams of meth seized, officer struck after high-speed chase in Pulaski Co.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two men after a high-speed pursuit in Pulaski County on Wednesday.
k105.com
2 arrested after Pulaski Co. law enforcement seizes over 25 ounces of meth, nearly 10 grams of cocaine, 102 pills
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seized over 25 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly 10 grams of cocaine after a suspect struck a deputy while fleeing police. According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, detectives with the agency’s Narcotic’s Division were conducting traffic interdiction in the southern part of the county Wednesday night when police observed a “suspicious” 2012 Ford F150.
z93country.com
Undercover Drug Buy Leads to Arrest
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, an undercover narcotic purchase has led to the arrest of a Wayne County man on drug trafficking charges. On August 28, 2022, Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office made a control undercover purchase of methamphetamine and suboxone tablets from Justin West of Monticello, Ky. After reviewing video footage of the purchase and field testing of the purchased narcotics Deputies then located West on Willa Drive in Monticello. After taking West into custody for the undercover purchase a search of his person and motorcycle resulted in additional methamphetamine and suboxone tablets being seized.
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
k105.com
Clarkson man in pre-trial diversion after drug arrest again arrested on drug charges
A Clarkson man on pre-trial diversion after a February arrest for methamphetamine possession has again been arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop. Saturday night at approximately 11:35, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt was on patrol when he observed a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, being driven by 36-year-old Jeremy D. Patterson, make a left turn onto Renfro Street in Clarkson without using a turn signal, according to the arrest citation.
kentuckytoday.com
What to know about student loan forgiveness
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - Ailey Blystone has almost $200,000 student loans. The dental school graduate said she and her husband are thankful for the recent decision by President Joe Biden to forgive some student loan debt. “For us, it’s good,” Blystone said. Biden announced that up to $10,000 in...
