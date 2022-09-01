ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis People in Business: Sept. 1, 2022

By From submitted press releases
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Children’s mental and behavioral health nonprofit Youth Villages announced two new officers for its national board of directors. Mike Bruns has been named chairman and Mark Allen was named vice chairman. Bruns takes the reins from Jimmy Lackie, who served as chairman for the past four years. Bruns previously was chairman on Youth Villages’ Board of Directors from 1997-2001 and 2005-2013. He has served as chairman emeritus since 2014 until his most recent appointment to chairman. Allen replaces board Vice Chairman Bill Giles. Allen has served on the board of directors as risk committee chair for Youth Villages since joining in 2018. He is also the executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for FedEx Corporation and directs the international and domestic legal, security and government affairs for the company.

For a second consecutive year, CanopyNation earned the Top Employee Benefits Consultant Award from Mployer Advisor, a leading independent platform for employers to research, review and evaluate insurance advisors. The award recognizes esteemed brokers that demonstrate market-leading competencies and a proven track record of success among employers, insurance providers and peers. Mployer Advisor determined the winners by analyzing each brokerage based on historical data, online reviews, their “M Score” rating and demonstrated business experience.

Susan Cooper, chief integration officer and senior vice president of Regional One Health, has been selected to serve as chair-elect and secretary for the Essential Hospitals Institute Board of Directors. Essential Hospitals Institute is the research, education, dissemination and leadership development arm of America’s Essential Hospitals. The institute supports the nation’s essential hospitals as they provide high-quality, equitable and affordable care. Cooper was the first nurse to serve as the Commissioner of Health for the state of Tennessee and one of the few nurses to serve in the role nationally. She’s spearheaded initiatives to foster prevention for people at risk for diabetes and obesity. She also leads the ONE Health complex care program at Regional One Health. The program identifies vulnerable patients who frequently visit the ER or have numerous inpatient stays and addresses their medical needs as well as their social needs such as housing, food, and transportation to uplift their lives.

Jonathan Frase, owner of Frase Protection in Memphis, recently founded ArcEye Property Defense to help large sites and businesses remain protected, especially outside operational hours when properties are most vulnerable. ArcEye works to deter trespassing and criminal activity instead of responding to a crime after it occurs.

In June, Sherman Greer joined ServiceNow as the head of U.S. State and Local Government Relations. He has more than 25 years of federal, state, regional and local government experience having served as a senior congressional staffer for former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. and current Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen. He was also a member of the Memphis City Council and most recently served as Associate Vice President of Government Relations and Advancement at Southwest Tennessee Community College. At ServiceNow, he will manage state government relations consultants to create new NNACV pipeline opportunities and will work closely with government officials to help shape policies to modernize technology. He is pursuing his master’s in strategic leadership at the University of Memphis.

Attorney Sabrina Ball has joined the law firm of Moskovitz, McGhee, Brown, Cohen & Moore. She earned her juris doctor from the University of Memphis. Ball has practiced law at several firms including Long Umstead and Jones, Schuerman, Smith & Associates and The Ball Law Firm. She is a member of the Association of Women Attorneys, the Memphis Bar Association and the Tennessee Bar Association. She also serves on the Foster Care Review Board for Shelby County Juvenile Court and has served as a guardian ad litem. In addition, she serves on the board of Roots Recovery, an organization dedicated to women’s recovery from substance abuse.

Rhodes College in July was awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Research grant of $639,165 to continue research performed by Professor of Chemistry Loretta Jackson-Hayes and Professor of Biology Terry Hill with students in their labs. The research explores cell growth and division of fungi and has potential to find more effective antifungal drugs. The award for the project titled “RUI: Protein-Protein Interactions of Protein Kinase C During Polarized Growth in Filamentous Fungi” will be distributed over three years, with an anticipated Jan. 1 start date. This is the Rhodes program’s fourth NSF grant for the work on cell growth and development of fungi, beginning with the initial support in 2003. Hill, who is senior member of the faculty at Rhodes, has taught and conducted research at Rhodes for more than 40 years. Jackson-Hayes joined the faculty in 2003. In addition to supporting research by Rhodes students and faculty, the NSF grant also will include money to support summer undergraduate researchers from historically Black colleges and universities including LeMoyne-Owen College, Rust College, Lane College, and Tougaloo College.

— Compiled by Daniel Ginsburg

Email information and photos in JPEG format, at least 1MB in size, for People in Business to cabiznews@commercialappeal.com.

Susan Cooper
