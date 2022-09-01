Beacon Center poll: 61% of Tennesseans oppose state funding for Titans stadium

A majority of Tennessee voters oppose state funding for a new enclosed Titans NFL stadium, according to a Beacon Center poll.

Around 61% of those polled somewhat or strongly oppose the state spending up to $500 million on a new NFL stadium. The poll was broken down by region, with 57% of Middle Tennesseans opposing the funding, 69% of East Tennesseans and 55% of West Tennesseans.

The poll didn't break out Nashville residents specifically.

"This is one of the few issues with a strong consensus regardless of political affiliation or area of the state," Beacon spokesperson Mark Cunningham said. "We should not be subsidizing these projects with tax dollars."

The survey phrased the question as, "do you approve or disapprove of the state putting up to $500 million in funding toward a new Tennessee Titans stadium?"

The state is contributing up to $500 million in bonds for the stadium. Those bonds will be paid for by sales tax revenue generated from around the stadium, according to early plans for the East Bank development.

Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, and House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville supported the stadium funding because of their beliefs that an new enclosed NFL stadium would provide a lot of benefits to Nashville and the state.

The bonds were approved by lawmakers earlier this year.

Sports stadiums have a mixed history of delivering on economic promises.

The poll, conducted by Targoz Market Research, surveyed 1,065 register voters, including 460 who identified as Republican, 298 who said they were Democrats. The poll was conducted July 20 to Aug. 3 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.

Targoz has a B/C rating from poll raters FiveThirtyEight.

The Beacon Center, a libertarian-leaning think tank, funded the poll and has opposed the Titans stadium funding and sports subsidies in general.

In the 2020 Beacon Center Pork report on government waste, the organization said sports teams and their millionaire and billionaire owners should build and pay for their own stadiums, referring to subsidies involved with a minor league baseball team in Jackson.

The final piece of the stadium funding will have to be approved by the Metro Nashville Council. Nashville Mayor John Cooper has advocated for the new stadium as a better deal than the team's current one with the city because of obligations written into the agreement.

A Metro Nashville Council committee is also studying the contract and conducting hearings on the cost and impact of a new stadium . Those meetings are scheduled for Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.

The Tennessean reached out to Lee's office on Wednesday afternoon, but didn't receive an response by early evening.

