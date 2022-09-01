Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, VirginiaChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Related
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia versus Richmond: A Casual Fan’s Diary
Since every Virginia fan understands the symbolic importance of the Virginia Cavaliers facing off against the Richmond Spiders under a new head coach (heck, my mom asked me about the game last night,) I thought the game merited the Bill Simmons treatment. As those of us of a certain generation remember, Simmons frequently wrote diaries for the most momentous of games. They were a fabulous read, so here’s my tribute to the Dawn of the Tony Elliott Era.
Virginia beats Richmond 34-17 in Elliott's coaching debut
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia opened the Tony Elliott coaching era with a 34-17 victory against Richmond in the season-opener for both on Saturday. Armstrong hit Lavel Davis Jr. on a 56-yard touchdown for the Cavaiers’ first score and Perris Jones for 11 yards to make it 34-17 early in the fourth quarter. On a career-long 64-yard scoring run in the first half, Armstrong also passed Bryce Perkins (7,910) to become Virginia’s career total offense leader. Savon Smith scored on an 8-yard run and caught a 5-yard pass from Maryland transfer Reece Udinski for the Spiders’ touchdowns. Richmond, of the Colonial Athletic Association and Championship Subdivision, fell to 3-30-2 in the series. Armstrong finished 21 of 33 for 246 yards and ran for 105 yards on 10 carries. Jones, who ran for 104 yards, also scored on a 15-yard run, and Mike Hollins had a 3-yard scoring burst. Virginia gained 246 passing and 259 rushing.
streakingthelawn.com
First quarter notes from Virginia Football’s season opener against Richmond
The Virginia Cavaliers have officially started their 2022 football season. With that, we’re giving you quarter-by-quarter notes from today’s contests. 1st drive — Richmond 3-plays, 7 yards, punt from the UR 25-yard line. UVA stuffed the Richmond kickoff return at about the 17-yard line after Brendan Farrell...
streakingthelawn.com
Perris Jones is proving to be the answer to Virginia’s running game woes
It’s been a little while since the Virginia Cavaliers had a legitimate lead running back who they could rely on for consistent production. In 2021, Wayne Taulapapa led the ‘Hoos with just 324 yards on the ground while two non-running backs Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson were second and third in total rushing. UVA didn’t have any single game 100-yard rushers last season and only averaged 123.2 per game from the running game compared to 392.6 yards on average through the air.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
streakingthelawn.com
Takeaways from the first half of Virginia vs Richmond
We’re one half of gameplay into the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022 football season. The ‘Hoos lead Richmond 28-10 at the break. Here are our quick takeaways from the first 30-minutes. The running game is doing things. Perris Jones is showing out with 87 yards on 14 carries and...
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 9/5: Danielle Collins wins, women’s soccer dominates, Josh Ahern impresses
Well hello there my fine friends and welcome back to another week of Around the Corner, giving you all you need to know in Virginia Cavaliers sports news. This was a pretty good weekend for the Wahoos and was an absolute pleasure to cover. So here we go. Notable news.
streakingthelawn.com
UVA men’s lacrosse gets commitment from #1 recruit in the 2024 class
With college lacrosse coaches only being allowed to start contacting class of 2024 recruits starting on September 1st, Virginia Cavaliers’ Head Coach Lars Tiffany was obviously itching to get off on the right foot. Tiffany and his staff did just that as Inside Lacrosse’s top-ranked 2024 recruit, Ryan Duenkel,...
streakingthelawn.com
Virginia vs Richmond Football GAME THREAD
Vegas Odds: UVA -21 FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY. The Wahoos are kicking off their 2022 season with a contest against in state foe Richmond today. The start of the Tony Elliott era is truly upon us with the first in-game test for the program’s new direction post Bronco Mendenhall. It’s an awesome day for UVA sports and we’re pumped to watch, tweet, write, and talk about it.
RELATED PEOPLE
streakingthelawn.com
Around the Corner 9/2: All-orange football uniforms, soccer sweeps JMU, and Mike Tobey impresses
We’re almost there folks. The start of the Tony Elliott era is nearly upon us with the Virginia Cavaliers starting the season against Richmond TOMORROW at 12:30. I sometimes worry my youth creates too much optimism for the football program. But, that worry aside, I think this 2022 legitimately has a chance to go 9-3 in the regular season. 8-4 is probably a more realistic, optimistic prediction. But with the hardest games coming at home, a cakewalk of a first half off the schedule, and a roster that appears to be on the rise, this team has the opportunity to be special. Just my two cents.
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WSET
Football Friday 2022: Week 2 Scores (9/2/22)
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — #ABC13FootballFriday. Scores for Week 2 - September 2, 2022 (Home teams listed second, winning team in BOLD) Abingdon 13, Christiansburg 22 (FINAL/THURSDAY) Staunton 40 Covington 7. Magna Vista 35 Dan River 14. E. Montgomery 0, Rural Retreat 39 (FINAL/THURSDAY) E.C. Glass 56 Gretna 6. Patrick...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Additional Key Administration Appointments
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration appointments. “I am continually encouraged by the work this administration has done to create a best-in-class government for Virginians” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m excited to welcome these new additions to our team and look forward to their future contributions.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Kline’s Dairy Bar opens sixth location in Lynchburg; plans for store in Richmond area
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Kline family tradition grows in Virginia with the opening of a sixth location of Kline’s Dairy Bar – this one in Lynchburg. The Lynchburg location officially opened to the public on Aug. 24. “With...
crozetgazette.com
Deep Roots Milling at Woodson’s Mill
The first time I heard the rhythmic, low-pitched rumble of millstones was in 1982 when I interviewed Charlie Wade, owner and operator of Wade’s Mill in Raphine. That sound has remained in my memory as one pleasant to the ear as the two stones rumbled together, grinding grain into meal. The ancient craft of grinding grain was addressed even as in Biblical times; Jeremiah 25:10, Deuteronomy 24:6, Isaiah 47:2, and Revelation 18:22 all refer to the sound of millstones grinding.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 58 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond now medium
While universal masking is now recommended for 58 localities in Virginia, Metro Richmond now ranks as medium for the first time in several months, according to the CDC's COVID Community Levels.
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
Meet Heather Hope, 8News’ newest anchor
You may have noticed a new anchor on the team at 8News. Heather Hope joined our team in August, bringing her love for reporting and her signature colorful style with her to Richmond.
Watch replay of Final Score Friday with Lane and Sean
Final Score Friday with Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson airs weekly following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.
PHOTOS: Vehicle nearly falls on I-95 after 18-year-old evades police in Richmond
A vehicle crash with an impact that sent a sedan from West Baker Street alongside I-64 onto the retaining wall, along the interstate precariously on its side is causing delays as crews remove it from the dangerous location on Sunday.
Comments / 0