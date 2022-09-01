ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

streakingthelawn.com

Virginia versus Richmond: A Casual Fan’s Diary

Since every Virginia fan understands the symbolic importance of the Virginia Cavaliers facing off against the Richmond Spiders under a new head coach (heck, my mom asked me about the game last night,) I thought the game merited the Bill Simmons treatment. As those of us of a certain generation remember, Simmons frequently wrote diaries for the most momentous of games. They were a fabulous read, so here’s my tribute to the Dawn of the Tony Elliott Era.
Virginia beats Richmond 34-17 in Elliott's coaching debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brennan Armstrong threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia opened the Tony Elliott coaching era with a 34-17 victory against Richmond in the season-opener for both on Saturday. Armstrong hit Lavel Davis Jr. on a 56-yard touchdown for the Cavaiers’ first score and Perris Jones for 11 yards to make it 34-17 early in the fourth quarter. On a career-long 64-yard scoring run in the first half, Armstrong also passed Bryce Perkins (7,910) to become Virginia’s career total offense leader. Savon Smith scored on an 8-yard run and caught a 5-yard pass from Maryland transfer Reece Udinski for the Spiders’ touchdowns. Richmond, of the Colonial Athletic Association and Championship Subdivision, fell to 3-30-2 in the series. Armstrong finished 21 of 33 for 246 yards and ran for 105 yards on 10 carries. Jones, who ran for 104 yards, also scored on a 15-yard run, and Mike Hollins had a 3-yard scoring burst. Virginia gained 246 passing and 259 rushing.
Perris Jones is proving to be the answer to Virginia’s running game woes

It’s been a little while since the Virginia Cavaliers had a legitimate lead running back who they could rely on for consistent production. In 2021, Wayne Taulapapa led the ‘Hoos with just 324 yards on the ground while two non-running backs Brennan Armstrong and Keytaon Thompson were second and third in total rushing. UVA didn’t have any single game 100-yard rushers last season and only averaged 123.2 per game from the running game compared to 392.6 yards on average through the air.
streakingthelawn.com

Takeaways from the first half of Virginia vs Richmond

We’re one half of gameplay into the Virginia Cavaliers’ 2022 football season. The ‘Hoos lead Richmond 28-10 at the break. Here are our quick takeaways from the first 30-minutes. The running game is doing things. Perris Jones is showing out with 87 yards on 14 carries and...
streakingthelawn.com

UVA men’s lacrosse gets commitment from #1 recruit in the 2024 class

With college lacrosse coaches only being allowed to start contacting class of 2024 recruits starting on September 1st, Virginia Cavaliers’ Head Coach Lars Tiffany was obviously itching to get off on the right foot. Tiffany and his staff did just that as Inside Lacrosse’s top-ranked 2024 recruit, Ryan Duenkel,...
streakingthelawn.com

Virginia vs Richmond Football GAME THREAD

Vegas Odds: UVA -21 FOOTBALL IS BACK BABY. The Wahoos are kicking off their 2022 season with a contest against in state foe Richmond today. The start of the Tony Elliott era is truly upon us with the first in-game test for the program’s new direction post Bronco Mendenhall. It’s an awesome day for UVA sports and we’re pumped to watch, tweet, write, and talk about it.
streakingthelawn.com

Around the Corner 9/2: All-orange football uniforms, soccer sweeps JMU, and Mike Tobey impresses

We’re almost there folks. The start of the Tony Elliott era is nearly upon us with the Virginia Cavaliers starting the season against Richmond TOMORROW at 12:30. I sometimes worry my youth creates too much optimism for the football program. But, that worry aside, I think this 2022 legitimately has a chance to go 9-3 in the regular season. 8-4 is probably a more realistic, optimistic prediction. But with the hardest games coming at home, a cakewalk of a first half off the schedule, and a roster that appears to be on the rise, this team has the opportunity to be special. Just my two cents.
