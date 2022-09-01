ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

More films, job opportunities coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s filmmakers are making major moves in the movie industry, and according to filmmakers, this fall will be a busy season. Filmmakers recently wrapped up a shoot with a National Treasure Series and there are 3 other major films in the making. They hope to keep this momentum strong and steady.
WAFB

BREC offers fall sports activities in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s parks and recreation department wants the public to register for several upcoming fall activities. Right now, BREC is actively registering people for youth football, youth basketball, and several adult athletic activities. While some of the activities allow team signups, BREC is also allowing free agent signups for individuals.
Baton Rouge Business Report

‘Half Baked 2,’ Christmas movie preparing to film in Capital Region

Half Baked 2, a sequel to the 1998 cult hit movie, is preparing to film in Baton Rouge. With news of a wrestling drama starring Zac Efron, a Christmas movie for a major cable network, and a planned film in which LSU will play itself, Baton Rouge’s film sector appears to be rebounding from the pandemic doldrums.
brproud.com

Bluebonnet Dental Care to Host Free Dentistry Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Free Dentistry Day is back!. One business in the Capital Area provides free dental care to locals who cannot afford insurance. Brushing your teeth only does half the job of ensuring your mouth is clean. The other half requires consistent visits to the dentist.
WAFB

Labor Day not as wet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a relatively wet weekend, Labor Day Monday won’t be quite as active on the radar with a 50% chance of showers and storms. We’ll start mainly cloudy, then become partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Rain amounts are expected to...
WAFB

BRFD battles house fire on Park Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine what caused an early morning house fire. A spokesman with the fire department says the blaze broke out around 2:50 a.m. at the home on Park Boulevard near Government Street in Baton Rouge. When firefighters arrived,...
brproud.com

Multiple vehicles involved in Siegen Lane wreck

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A crash with injuries occurred Sunday (September 4) afternoon on Siegen Lane. Multiple vehicles appeared to be involved and the incident caused a temporary slowing of area traffic. At this time, additional details related to the wreck are unknown. For the latest news, weather,...
WAFB

Missing Baton Rouge woman found

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a woman previously reported missing from Baton Rouge has been found. According to law enforcement, Gloria B. Frazier, 79, was found in Monroe, and she is okay. Law enforcement previously reported that Frazier went missing from her home near Jefferson Woods...
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

