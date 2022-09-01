ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 2

Christy Wilkerson
4d ago

But yet Captain embezzlement wants to be reinstated so he can steal some more money from this community.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

‘State of Working Virginia’ report released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many Virginians are working hard but are still having a hard time making ends meet. “For those of us who care about poverty, care about our neighbors, we must care about wages, benefits and working conditions for Virginia’s workers,” Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy Executive Director Kim Bobo said.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
wvlt.tv

Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke celebrates workers with Labor Day Parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - To celebrate Labor Day, the Star City hosted a parade Saturday morning. The parade began at noon. It traveled down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road. They honored workers’ rights as they celebrated the contributions workers have made to America’s prosperity. Parade organizers say...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Roanoke Rambler
WDBJ7.com

Man found shot on porch Sunday in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Roanoke Police say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name with authorities.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fire at Roanoke business determined to be accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire in southwest Roanoke early Friday has been determined to be accidental. At 3:28 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to the 500 block of Norfolk Avenue SW. They found smoke from the outside of the building, found a small fire inside and extinguished it. No...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WDBJ7.com

Teen shot dead in NW Roanoke Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Roanoke City Police have confirmed a teenage boy was killed in Saturday night’s shooting in northwest Roanoke. Police report receiving a call of shots fired near the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW. Officers found a male with what appeared to be a critical...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

People are moving into rural Virginia. Where are they coming from?

Want more news about population change in Virginia? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. On Monday, I looked at some Internal Revenue Service migration data that shows how people are moving out of Northern Virginia. On Tuesday, I wrote about how that same data shows that more people...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Items stolen from Virginia Tech locker room at Old Dominion

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears that the football game wasn’t the only thing Virginia Tech loss on Friday night in Norfolk. The Virginia Tech Athletic Department confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that items were missing following the teams loss to Old Dominion University. “The university is working...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy