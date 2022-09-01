Freedom High School’s football team can add another name to its plethora of offensive playmakers. Meet sophomore wide receiver Justin Peluso. The 6-foot, 195-pounder, who played every defensive snap in last week’s opening loss to Emmaus, caught his first varsity pass in Friday night’s 33-20 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division win over Easton at Cottingham Stadium – for a 72-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.

EASTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO