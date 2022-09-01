Read full article on original website
Unlike Week 1, Week 2 of the high school football season didn’t displace the No. 1 team in the Top 10. It did, however, create several changes, most notably to the small-school countdown.
Freedom High School’s football team can add another name to its plethora of offensive playmakers. Meet sophomore wide receiver Justin Peluso. The 6-foot, 195-pounder, who played every defensive snap in last week’s opening loss to Emmaus, caught his first varsity pass in Friday night’s 33-20 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference South Division win over Easton at Cottingham Stadium – for a 72-yard touchdown late in the first quarter.
On a hot, humid Saturday afternoon at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium, Bethlehem Catholic’s football team needed an offensive spark against underdog Pocono Mountain West. Senior H-back Zyaire Morris checked that box in the second quarter for the Golden Hawks. With Becahi a mere touchdown and extra point away...
