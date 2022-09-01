Read full article on original website
Visit One of Ohio's Most Haunted StreetsTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Football: Deep receiver room already paying dividends in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Towns ‘stepping away’ from basketball, citing injury historyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
Ohio State football: 3 bold predictions for Buckeyes in 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame
For the seventh time ever, college football powerhouses Ohio State and Notre Dame will face off, as the two are set for a non-conference matchup on Saturday. The Buckeyes and the Fighting Irish each enter the contest with plenty of preseason hype of their own. While Ohio State lost five total talents on offense to […] The post Ohio State football: 3 bold predictions for Buckeyes in 2022 season opener vs. Notre Dame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow Back At Ohio State: College Football World Reacts
Joe Burrow made his return to Columbus on Saturday night for the Ohio State-Notre Dame game. Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, was at the game and got to see the Buckeyes win, 21-10. Fans were excited to see the third-year quarterback at the Horsehoe. There...
FOX Sports
Brent Venables, Lincoln Riley shine in OU, USC coaching debuts
Brent Venables and Lincoln Riley are each perfect in their new head-coaching positions. Oklahoma — which saw Riley leave after last season and Venables take over — got out to a thundering 21-0 first-quarter lead against UTEP on Saturday, helping them cruise to a 45-13 win. Venables, who...
Lincoln Riley to debut Saturday as USC football coach
Lincoln Riley will make his debut as USC’s football coach Saturday when the Trojans face Rice at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to open the season. Riley was hired Nov. 28 after posting a 55-10 record in five seasons as Oklahoma’s coach, including winning Big 12 Conference championships in each of his first four seasons. Riley filled the vacancy created when Clay Helton was fired two games into the 2021 season.
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
What Alex Grinch said about USC's defensive performance in 66-14 win over Rice
USC had one of the worst defenses in major college football in 2021. If Saturday's season opener was any indication, the Trojans are going to be one of the most improved defensive units in the country in 2022. Alex Grinch's revamped defense allowed just 14 points - all in the first half - and ...
FOX Sports
No. 2 Ohio State outlasts No. 5 Notre Dame in Columbus | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young breaks down The Ohio State Buckeyes' 21-10 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Columbus, Ohio. C.J. Stroud was huge for the Buckeyes, completing 24-of-34 passes for 223 yards, two TD and 0 INT and RJ talks about his gutsy performance.
FOX Sports
Bennett, Georgia D leads No. 3 Dawgs to rout of Oregon
Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and No. 3 Georgia looked very much like a team intent of defending its national title with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon on Saturday. Bennett completed 25-of-31 passes with...
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
FOX Sports
Brent Venables wins Oklahoma debut & No. 8 Michigan stomps Colorado St. | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses Brent Venables winning in his Oklahoma Sooners' debut behind the performances of Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray and Marcus Major. Young also talks about the Michigan Wolverines' 51-7 romping in their season debut.
FOX Sports
Purdue's Charlie Jones, North Carolina's Drake Maye make Top 5 'Dudes' List | Number One CFB Show
RJ Young shares his top five "dudes" list after Week 1. This list is comprised of some of the top performing players from this past Saturday’s slate of college football, and at the top of RJ’s list is Central Michigan Chippewas' QB Daniel Richardson. RJ also spotlights West Virginia Mountaineers' RB CJ Donaldson after his impressive performance in the Backyard Brawl, as well as three more players.
FOX Sports
Bills breakouts, Dolphins receiving options, Jets depth: AFC East mailbag
The AFC East is kicking off the season with fanfare. Not only are the Buffalo Bills set to play in the Thursday season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, but the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will open their season against each other. The Bills, a Super Bowl favorite, have a chance to test their mettle against the defending Super Bowl champion. The Patriots and Dolphins, who seem poised to square off for the No. 2 spot in the AFC East, will get an immediate opportunity to size themselves — and each other — up.
FOX Sports
College football top plays: Ohio State, Georgia, USC earn big wins
Week 1 of the college football season came with an action-packed Saturday slate of games. It was a showdown between the Marcus Freeman-led No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and his alma mater, No. 2 Ohio State, but in the end, it was the Buckeyes that came out with the win in Columbus.
FOX Sports
College Football Playoff to expand to 12 teams by ’26 season
Expanding the College Football Playoff field has been a hot topic of conversation heading into the 2022 season. After over 14 months of haggling over details and questioning motivations, a plan to expand the College Football Playoff to 12 teams was finally approved Friday, setting the stage for a multibillion-dollar tournament as soon as the 2024 season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football hosting scouts from more than two dozen NFL franchises for Week 1 vs. Notre Dame
There’s a reason that Ohio State-Notre Dame was chosen as the game of the week. There will be plenty of NFL scouts at the game because of it. Ohio State’s Associate AD for Communications Jerry Emig announced that 43 scouts will be at the game looking at talent from both sides. The scouts will also be representing 26 NFL teams as well.
BC’s Jeff Hafley talks Rutgers football’s defense: ‘their secondary is very talented’
The strength of this Rutgers football team is likely going to be their defense. Ahead of Saturday’s game at Boston College and a good offense, it will need to be the defense that steps up if Rutgers has any hopes of winning on the road. This week, Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley was asked about the Rutgers defense and he said he expects the unit to be improved. A season ago, Rutgers was No. 11 in the Big Ten in total defense and scoring defense. Against a Boston College offense that is solid and boasts two future NFL players in quarterback...
CBS Sports
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Alabama, USC in action
The first full Saturday of college football has finally arrived. Week 1 hits its peak with a packed schedule of games spanning from noon ET until Hawaii's 11:59 p.m. kickoff against Western Kentucky. Twenty teams ranked in the AP Top 25 will be in action with big-time matchups sprinkled throughout the slate, so it figures to be a day packed with drama and storylines as the narrative of the 2022 season begins to take shape.
FOX Sports
Are 49ers in 'perfect scenario' having Jimmy G backup Trey Lance?
Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells famously said that if you have two quarterbacks, you don't have any. 49ers icon Steve Young doesn't feel the same way about the QB situation with his former team. Young believes the Niners are in the "perfect scenario" after restructuring Jimmy Garoppolo's contract in order for him to stay and back up Trey Lance.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
