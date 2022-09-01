ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU at James Madison football: Scouting report, score prediction for season opener

By Cecil Joyce, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 7 days ago

Middle Tennessee State football will open the season Saturday at James Madison.

Kickoff is 5 p.m. CT and will be streamed on ESPN+.

The Blue Raiders finished 7-6 last season, defeating Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl. James Madison went 12-2, reaching the FCS playoff semifinals.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's matchup.

JMU making FBS transition

Saturday will mark James Madison's first game as an FBS team, having been a FCS power over recent years. The Dukes won the FCS national championship in 2016 and reached the title game again in 2017 and 2019. They fell to eventual champion North Dakota State (20-14) in last year's semifinals.

"I think it'll be pretty seamless for them, because they've had so much success at the FCS level," MTSU coach Rick Stockstill said of the Dukes' transition. "I like their transition, a lot like App State and Georgia Southern, in the sense that they've been playing for a long time and now (they're) making the next move to FBS."

James Madison, which will play in the Sun Belt Conference, won't be eligible for postseason play in 2022. But Stockstill expects a rowdy crowd for their first FBS contest.

"When you go on the road, you've got to pack an extra bag of toughness," Stockstill said. "And probably the mental toughness part of it is as important, if not more important, as the physical toughness. We know that they're going to be amped up. It's their first game, and throw on top of it, for their fans, it's their first game that they can say they're FBS fans."

JMU is 43-2 at home over the past six seasons.

It was supposed to be Missouri

MTSU originally had Missouri as its opener at home as the second part of a three-game series, the first of which was won by the Blue Raiders in Columbia in 2016. But the Tigers opted out of the 2022 game, which led to scheduling James Madison as the opener.

But the Blue Raiders came out of the deal on top financially.

MTSU earned $1.5 million combined for the change. Missouri paid the school $800,000 for backing out. James Madison, which needed another home game to be eligible to move up to FBS, is paying MTSU $700,000.

James Madison players to watch

Kris Thornton: The 5-foot-8, 180-pound redshirt senior wide receiver, who is a preseason All-Sun Belt selection, had 63 receptions for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns and was an FCS All-American last season.

Todd Centeio: The 6-foot, 221-pound graduate quarterback is a Colorado State transfer, where he passed for 2,958 yards and 15 TDs and added 439 rushing yards.

Latrele Palmer: The 6-foot, 217-pound redshirt junior running back rushed for 947 yards last season.

Isaac Ukwu: The 6-3, 261-pound redshirt senior edge rusher had 44 tackles (16.5 for loss) and nine sacks last season.

Kyle Davis: The 6-foot, 228-pound graduate long snapper was an FCS All-American last year and is on the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list.

Score prediction

MTSU 31, JMU 28: James Madison is a 5.5-point favorite, which isn't a surprise, given their recent FCS success, particularly at home. But MTSU is carrying momentum from a strong finish and bowl win in 2021, and the Blue Raiders offense should be better. MTSU defies the odds and pulls out the road win.

Reach Cecil Joyce at cjoyce@dnj.com or 615-278-5168 and on Twitter @Cecil_Joyce.

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: MTSU at James Madison football: Scouting report, score prediction for season opener

