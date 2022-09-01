ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas eager to welcome state’s No. 1 basketball prospect, Ron Holland

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago

From the moment Texas coach Chris Beard landed in Austin, he’s kept close tabs on Duncanville’s eye-popping star in the “City of Champions.”

Beard made 6-foot-8 forward Ron Holland a recruiting priority last year when the Duncanville standout was a junior. Now that he's a senior, the Longhorns are going all-in to land the state’s No. 1 prospect for the class of 2023.

Bohls: Texas men's basketball is in the mood-y for an upgrade, too

Holland is expected to make his first visit to the UT campus this weekend, according to a source familiar with Holland’s recruitment. The Horns will roll out the red carpet, show off Moody Center and get him inside Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday to see the football atmosphere for UT’s season opener against Louisiana-Monroe.

Holland has already visited UCLA, Arkansas and Kentucky, but it’s believed Texas will get the last word. Holland is also considering skipping college altogether and playing in the G-League.

Holland is the 10th-best overall recruit in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He’s on track to be a McDonald’s All-American and just about All-Everything else.

He helped Team USA win a gold medal at the FIBA Under-17 World Cup this summer in Malaga, Spain. The five-star prospect averaged 11.1 points and 6.6 rebounds in seven games with Team USA. This came after Holland won a gold medal at the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship during the summer of 2021. During that team’s 6-0 run, he averaged a team-high 19 points and 10.2 boards.

So how good is Holland’s high school team? He has helped the Panthers win back-to-back Class 6A state championships. Duncanville is considered a strong favorite to win it all again this spring. The school has won three straight overall.

Last season as a junior, Holland averaged 16 points and eight rebounds for a 35-1 team that MaxPreps called the No. 1 team in the nation.

“I’ve seen a lot of great teams. ... I’m not so sure that team we just played here is not the best I’ve ever seen down here,” McKinney coach Wes Watson told The Dallas Morning News after losing to Duncanville in the Class 6A title game.

Holland’s team last year was being compared to T.J. Ford’s Fort Bend Willowridge squads that went 75-1 and won two state titles in 2000 and 2001 and Chris Bosh’s Dallas Lincoln team that went 40-0 and won it all in 2002.

More: Texas men's, women's athletes raked in millions in first year of NIL

Beard loves to scour the transfer portal, but he still chases in-state high school talent, too. Holland checks every box imaginable. But will he check a box labeled Texas?

The Longhorns have this weekend to make a full-throated pitch.

Coaching shuffle: The Longhorns have promoted Bob Donewald Jr. to full-time assistant coach to replace Jerrance Howard. Donewald, who has 23 years of coaching experience, was a special assistant to the head coach last season.

Texas also formally announced the hiring of Steve McClain to be special assistant to the head coach for the upcoming season. McClain has been a head coach at Wyoming and Illinois-Chicago. In 14 seasons, McClain is 233-208. The last two seasons, he was an assistant at Georgia under Tom Crean.

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS .

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas eager to welcome state’s No. 1 basketball prospect, Ron Holland

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 1 ESPN FPI

The season got off to a pretty good start for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt. Texas covered the spread in this game, downing ULM by the final score of 52-10 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sep. 3.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas Game

The college football season keeps rolling with what should be a highly-rated game between Alabama and Texas on Saturday. The Crimson Tide did nothing in Week 1 to change anyone's mind that they shouldn't be the national title favorites, drumming Utah State 55-0 behind six total touchdowns from Heisman winner Bryce Young.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas calls out Alabama ahead of Week 2 showdown

Alabama just got finished delivering an unholy beatdown to the Utah State Aggies, 55-0. Aggies fans said they wanted ‘Bama after downing UConn in Week 0. Instead, they got 5 touchdowns from former Heisman winning quarterback and potential 2022 frontrunner Bryce Young, as well as 250+ yards rushing in an incredibly lopsided loss.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Basketball
City
Duncanville, TX
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Georgia State
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 2

AUSTIN, Texas - The second week of high school football in Central Texas brought several surprising wins and every team in the area is holding it down with at least one win apiece. Check out our rankings for Week 2 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerrance Howard
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Steve Mcclain
austinmonthly.com

Where to Watch UT Football This Fall

With 20 different in-house brews on draft, Celis has a proprietary pint that’s sure to quench the thirst of any beer aficionado. Featuring seven TVs across two different indoor spaces and the brewery’s revamped outdoor hangout, there are plenty of options for staking out a good view of the game. Plus, if you get hungry, you can grab a taco from the excellent Con Todo food truck onsite. Celis will be open early on Longhorn game days throughout the season.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Steve Sarkisian talks confidence after Texas Longhorns win, Bijan Robinson, DeMarvion Overshown echo comments

It was a banner day for the Texas Longhorns in the team’s season opening win over Louisiana-Monroe. The Longhorns cruised to a 52-10 victory, quarterback Quinn Ewers started his first collegiate contest with a bang and the defense gave up just three points until a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. Head coach Steve Sarkisian had plenty of positivity to spread around during his postgame meeting with the media.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Volleyball players subjected to racial slurs during match at Canyon High School, mother alleges

SAN ANTONIO — A mother says her daughters were subjected to persistent racial taunts as visiting players in a volleyball match at New Braunfels Canyon High School. Jennifer Gardner Price said students in the front row of the student section shouted the N-word at players from Hays High School throughout the game, and when coaches notified Canyon administrators, "all they told the boys was 'watch your mouths.'” She says nobody was ejected from the game, and the abuse continued even as the girls were leaving the gym.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 2

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Westlake picked up its 42nd consecutive win with a 47-14 win over Converse Judson to close out nondistrict play Friday. Lake Travis fell to 0-2 with a 35-28 loss to Cibolo Steele and Dripping Springs moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win over Converse Wagner. San Marcos had to go to overtime […]
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Longhorns#Moody Center#Royal Memorial Stadium#Mcdonald#Team Usa#Fiba
KVUE

Rain ends this evening; scattered storms on Labor Day

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This blog is no longer being updated. Click here for the latest forecast. Strong storms developed over North Texas Sunday afternoon and are now pushing southward closer to the KVUE area through this evening. Storms will likely be weakening on the final approach to Central Texas. So the best storm chances this evening will be north of Austin for Burnet, Williamson and Milam counties.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
Country
Spain
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
620K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy