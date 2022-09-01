ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antony On His 'Mutual Closeness' With Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
 4 days ago

Manchester United's new signing from Ajax, Antony, has spoken on his bond and "Mutual closeness" with manager Erik Ten Hag.

Antony was officially announced as a Manchester United player on Thursday morning.

Fans are excited to see what he can offer as a wide forward player and we already know that he has a close bond with Ten Hag, who he has now reunited with after their time together at Ajax.

He told the club website the following: "What stands out about him [Ten Hag] for me is his intelligence. His tactical knowledge, game strategy, attacking play and pressing game that I know very well after working with him for two years.

IMAGO / ANP

“Erik ten Hag is an excellent coach. I’ve got tremendous respect and affection for him. From the moment I arrived at Ajax, he treated me so well and put his faith in me.

The 22-year-old made 82 appearances under his management, since joining the Amsterdam club in summer 2020.

“It’s not by chance I had such a great run of form under him for two years. We developed this mutual trust and closeness.

“He's a manager I have respect and affection for – when I found out he was moving here I wished him all the best and all the success he deserves.

He finished: “Now I'm alongside him once again, I hope to make history and develop and grow further under his management.”

