Antony On His 'Mutual Closeness' With Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United's new signing from Ajax, Antony, has spoken on his bond and "Mutual closeness" with manager Erik Ten Hag.

Antony was officially announced as a Manchester United player on Thursday morning.

Fans are excited to see what he can offer as a wide forward player and we already know that he has a close bond with Ten Hag, who he has now reunited with after their time together at Ajax.

He told the club website the following: "What stands out about him [Ten Hag] for me is his intelligence. His tactical knowledge, game strategy, attacking play and pressing game that I know very well after working with him for two years.

IMAGO / ANP

“Erik ten Hag is an excellent coach. I’ve got tremendous respect and affection for him. From the moment I arrived at Ajax, he treated me so well and put his faith in me.

The 22-year-old made 82 appearances under his management, since joining the Amsterdam club in summer 2020.

“It’s not by chance I had such a great run of form under him for two years. We developed this mutual trust and closeness.

“He's a manager I have respect and affection for – when I found out he was moving here I wished him all the best and all the success he deserves.

He finished: “Now I'm alongside him once again, I hope to make history and develop and grow further under his management.”

